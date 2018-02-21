Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Packed on the PDA at His Dad's Wedding

ICYMI: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are officially back together—and they really want you to know it. The couple recently jetted off to Jamaica for Bieber's dad's wedding, and they were photographed in full PDA mode during the reception.

Jeremy Bieber tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Chelsey Rebelo on Monday during an intimate, outdoor ceremony—and Justin was reportedly his father's groomsman. Both Jeremy and Chelsey shared photos on Instagram of the ceremony, which had a coral and white theme. (We see you there Justin.)



Jelena has been spotted kissing everywhere lately, including outside of church on Valentine's Day and after a concert date earlier this February.