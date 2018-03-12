Kylie Jenner Finally Shared a Filter-Free Photo of Baby Stormi

Like Kim Kardashian before her, Kylie Jenner faced some backlash for using a filter on her daughter Stormi while sharing some of the baby's first images with fans. See? Flame emojis were employed:

Stormi Webster👼🏼 (Posted 3/3/18) A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Mar 3, 2018 at 10:26am PST

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And while Stormi + flames was very sweet, Kylie just posted the first official Instagram photo (meaning proper, not stories) of her daughter's face sans filter, with an appearance from her great-grandmother Mary Jo.



The Kardashian-Jenner clan spent the weekend together to celebrate Khloé Kardashian's baby shower, which is presumably why Mary Jo was able to fit in some bonding time with Stormi. Cameras were seen in the background of some party photos, but it's still unclear whether or not the newest member of America's First Reality Family will appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.