Today's Top Stories
1
Parkland Students Call on Media for Racial Parity
2
Your Official Guide to Meghan and Harry's Wedding
3
Everlane Launches "No Frills" Underwear Collection
4
Britney Spears Is the Face of the New Kenzo Line
5
Ashley Graham Hates Being Called a "Real" Woman

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Broke Up Again

Can't we have anything nice?!

Shutterstock

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have reportedly broken up again—just months after blessing the world with the news of their reunion. You probably didn't know this because neither of them made any official announcement...a New York Times reporter did.

In a profile on the Captain America star, reporter Reggie Ugwu casually revealed that the couple has called it quits. When discussing a book Evans was reading while dating Slate, Ugwu noted in parenthesis that, "their on-again, off-again relationship, beloved by the internet, recently ended."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This is the second time Evans and Slate have broken up. Their first breakup was in February 2017, and after months of being apart, it was reported that they were officially back together in November. During their time apart, Slate had opened up about not feeling like Evans' type, since he'd dated Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly in the past.

"To be quite honest, I didn't think I was his type. Eventually, when it was like, 'Oh, you have these feelings for me?', I was looking around like, 'Is this a prank?" she said in an interview.

Here's to hoping they'll be on-again again soon!

Related Story
Jenny Slate Is Trying Not to Overshare
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Everyone Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly inviting to their wedding Royal Wedding Invitation Comparison
Kate Middleton
14 Candid, Unseen Photos of the Royal Family
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Justin Bieber Was Trying to Make Selena Jealous
Harry Styles Mentions Taylor Swift at His Concert
CHad Michael Murray returns to One tree Hill Chad Michael Murray Returns to 'One Tree Hill'
Zayn Malik's Post Breakup Makeover Continues
What You Need to Know About Darren Criss' Fiancée
Kate Upton Wore a Naked Dress at Her Wedding
Khloé Kardashian's Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Shoot
Justin Bieber Went on a Date With a Blonde Woman