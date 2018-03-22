Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Broke Up Again

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have reportedly broken up again—just months after blessing the world with the news of their reunion. You probably didn't know this because neither of them made any official announcement...a New York Times reporter did.

In a profile on the Captain America star, reporter Reggie Ugwu casually revealed that the couple has called it quits. When discussing a book Evans was reading while dating Slate, Ugwu noted in parenthesis that, "their on-again, off-again relationship, beloved by the internet, recently ended."

This is the second time Evans and Slate have broken up. Their first breakup was in February 2017, and after months of being apart, it was reported that they were officially back together in November. During their time apart, Slate had opened up about not feeling like Evans' type, since he'd dated Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly in the past.

"To be quite honest, I didn't think I was his type. Eventually, when it was like, 'Oh, you have these feelings for me?', I was looking around like, 'Is this a prank?" she said in an interview.

Here's to hoping they'll be on-again again soon!