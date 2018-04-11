Kendall Jenner Just Jumped Out of a Plane with Her Sister's Ex

Pop quiz: In the last 24 hours, have members of the KarJenner clan: A.) Posed in luxurious, almost-naked vacation photos from Turks & Caicos, B.) Been hit by devastating rumors of potential infidelity, or C.) Said f*ck it and jumped out of an airplane?

Trick question: The answer is D.) All of the above.

While Kim and Kourtney are blowing up Instagram with crazy hot vacation pics and Khloé prepares to give birth to her first child/grapples with reports that Tristan Thompson has cheated on her with multiple women, Kendall decided to cross an item off her bucket list and go skydiving—with Kourtney's ex/baby daddy Scott Disick no less.

"Did it!" Kendall captioned a series of photos that show her and Scott in their jumpsuits and then posing triumphantly with their open parachutes. Clearly these two are still on good terms, in spite of reports of shade-throwing from Kendall about Scott's relationship with 19-year-old Sofia Richie.