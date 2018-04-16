Today's Top Stories
1
Meet Our 2018 Fresh Faces
2
Women Can't Be Paid Less Due to Salary History
3
10 Denim Pieces You Need For Spring
4
Beyoncé Came, Saw, and Conquered Coachella
5
Found: Your New Rainy-Day Wardrobe

Rihanna Looked Completely Unrecognizable at Coachella

You probably wouldn't have noticed it was her.

Getty Images

Rihanna rolled up to final night the first weekend of Coachella Beychella, to watch Cardi B —but you probably didn't recognize her. RiRi was was decked out in head-to-toe Gucci, complete with a balaclava.

She posted the entire lewk on Instagram with the caption: "when u finna run outta hangers."

when u finna run outta hangers.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And then a close up on the black, white, and tan mask.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

RiRi was really dedicated to wearing the balaclava the entire night, as it appears she had her bejeweled earrings sewn onto the mask. Her entire look is straight from Gucci's Fall 2018 show, where heads were rolling (literally) down the runway.

drip drip💎 eye focus @badgalriri @illjahjah @yusefhairnyc #makeupbypriscillaono

A post shared by Priscilla Ono (@priscillaono) on

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Whether she was trying to be discreet, or make a huge fashion statement is unclear, but she definitely caught people's attention.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Related Story
Inside Rihanna's 30th Birthday Party

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Guide to Coachella 2018
Leonardo DiCaprio Saw Coachella in 3D
Kylie Jenner Debuts Denim Blue Coachella Hair
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Report: Justin Bieber Punched a Guy at Coachella
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Kiss at Coachella
Beyoncé Pulled Off a Nail Change During Coachella
Watch Beyoncé's History-Making Coachella Set
Beyoncé Had a Wardrobe Malfunction at Coachella
The Best Street Style From Coachella 2018
All the Celebrities at Coachella This Year
Kylie Jenner Showed Off Her Abs at Coachella