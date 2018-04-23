Here's Why Meghan Markle's Name Was Left Off the Royal Baby Announcement

ICYMI: A new prince was born into the royal family today. Kate Middleton and Prince William welcome a baby boy early this morning, and are already home from the hospital.

After Kensington Palace tweeted that Kate had given birth to an 8 pounds, 7 ounces healthy baby boy (the heaviest of all of Kate and Willam's children), they proceeded to inform the Twittersphere that the royal family members were thrilled about the news of his arrival.

Kensington Palace tweeted: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news."

Hmm, there seems to be one very important name missing from this list—Meghan Markle. While we're sure she was excited for the arrival of the new prince, she was noticeably left out of the baby announcement.

But according to British and European royalty expert Marlene Koenig, it wasn't intended as a jab at Meghan by royal officials at all. Rather, it was due to the fact that she isn't an official royal (not for 26 more days anyway).

"Meghan is not a member of the royal family yet, so she is not a relative at this time," Koenig told HarpersBazaar.com. "Meghan is Harry's fiancée, but is not yet Auntie Meghan."

Koeing went on to explain that Meghan would definitely had been included had the baby been born after the royal wedding. "If the baby had been born after the wedding, Meghan would certainly have been included," Koenig said. "It is not a snub."

Snub or not, it still stinks to be left out, especially when she's so close to becoming Auntie Meghan when she marries Prince Harry on May 19. Not too much longer, Meghan!