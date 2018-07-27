The Weeknd and Bella Hadid Are Reportedly 'Exclusive' Again

The Weeknd, a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye, and Bella Hadid are back! Though the pair hasn't officially confirmed their relationship status themselves (expect an Instagram or two in the near future), a source from E! reveals the couple are "exclusively dating and in a great place."



The source continues, "Abel realized once he started dating around that he actually is still in love with Bella, and they reconnected." Of course, this comes after The Weeknd's breakup from Selena Gomez last October when Selena left him for Justin Bieber.

Bella initially seemed completely unbothered by Selena and The Weeknd's breakup, but clearly the exes have missed each other. They were first spotted kissing and hanging out at Coachella back in April (though Bella denied they were actually kissing), making out in Cannes in May, and at the beginning of this month they were seen getting cozy at his mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

The pair aren't hiding their hangouts either—Bella posted an Instagram story at The Weeknd's pool, and they almost became Instagram official the other day after The Weeknd posted Bella on his Instagram story while they visited Tokyo.

❤️ A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Oct 11, 2016 at 9:38am PDT

Sources also told E! a couple months ago that Bella "never really lost feelings for Abel and had hoped they would eventually get back together." So, it looks like it's actually, really happening. Be on the lookout for an official confirmation from Bella or The Weeknd themselves or, you know, an engagement because we apparently do that now after two months of dating.