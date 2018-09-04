COLTON
Selena Gomez has been keeping a significantly low profile (aside from her recent vacation and birthday pictures with her friends) since her ex Justin Bieber announced his engagement to Hailey Baldwin in July. Many fans wondered how Gomez would react to Bieber's engagement, and were surprised to see her avoid any public reaction to the news. However, in a new interview with ELLE, the singer, 26, opened up about why she's very "selective" with her voice. The short answer: she hasn't been on the internet in months.

“I’m not on the internet. I haven’t been on the internet in months," she says in the interview. "I don’t have my password for Instagram. I have no apps on my phone, no photo editing apps. I have Peak, a brain game.”

She does, however, still have access to Instagram from her friend's phone and chooses to update her account from there.

“The reason why is, it’s not real to me. I know my voice is very prominent, but I’m not careless with it. I’m selective," Gomez admits. "As far as my personal life, someone sees me having a glass of wine? I could give two shits. I’m not trying to hide. That’s my life. I’m living it the way I want to live it. But it’s about making a conscious effort—if I can have a moment to be with my friends, I’ll take that time. So I don’t have any of it. I had to make that decision.”

While spending time with her friends, Gomez also revealed she has been volunteering at A21, a global anti–human-trafficking nonprofit, since March of this year.

"The idea of human trafficking to me is…I’m flabbergasted...I had been working for so long, and I don’t like taking things in my life. I just wanted to serve.”

You can read Selena Gomez's full interview for ELLE's October issue here.

