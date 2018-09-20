image
Meghan Markle Has Sent Her Charity Cookbook Out to Her Closest Friends, Including Serena Williams

The tennis player has been showing it off on social media.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Northern Ireland
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein

If you somehow haven’t heard about Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s exciting new venture, Kensington Palace announced earlier this week that she’d soon be sharing her first solo project as a member of the royal family—a charity book titled Together: Our Community Kitchen. The collection of recipes, along with a foreword written by the Duchess herself is out today, to help raise money for those affected by London’s Grenfell fire tragedy.

As soon as news of Meghan’s endeavor was made public, some of her closest friends, including Priyanka Chopra and Jessica Mulroney, were quick to show their appreciation for the book with some sweet messages of support. So they must each be pretty excited right now, as the Duchess has personally sent out some special, advanced copies of Together exclusively to a lucky handful.

One of the select few included Serena Williams, who took to Snapchat to show off her friend’s huge achievement and encourage her followers to pick up a copy for the cause.

Gushing with pride, the tennis star said: "This book is called Together: Our Community Cookbook that the Duchess of Sussex just put out today. It's already number one on Amazon and I just got my copy straight from Kensington Palace," she said, heard in a video posted by royal commentator, Omid Scobie.

Serena continues: “I couldn't be more proud of Meghan. I really encourage you all to grab this book, it has wonderful recipes of all women from all backgrounds coming together and just doing something and cooking. Oh, and it's for a good cause!” She even goes on to point out one particular recipe which she’s keen to recreate for herself, and it looks GOOD.

Meghan and Serena have been close friends for some time. The Duchess first met the top tennis player at DIRECTV's Celebrity Beach Bowl in 2014 and immediately formed a firm friendship. Serena even used to be a contributor to Meghan’s retired lifestyle blog, The Tig, and was amongst the celebrity guests at her wedding to Prince Harry earlier this year.

So hey, if you didn’t receive an early copy then, unlucky—you’re not officially a Meghan Markle BFF quite yet. Better keep working on that…

