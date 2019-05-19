Kate Middleton Shares an Adorable Picture of Herself on a Swing in Honor of Her New Garden

In addition to her many other royal projects, Kate Middleton recently helped design a garden.

The Duchess of Cambridge's "Back to Nature" Garden is making its debut at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Today, Kensington Palace posted a special, lengthy Instagram post in honor of Kate's new garden.

Kate Middleton has added a new skill to her ever-growing royal résumé: Garden designer.

The Duchess of Cambridge recently helped design a "Back to Nature" Garden that's making its debut at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. In honor of its debut, Kensington Palace posted a new, lengthy Instagram post explaining what the garden means to Kate and what some of its key features are.

"In recent years I have focussed much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life," Kate explained, speaking ahead of @The_RHS garden unveiling. "I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults."

In its Instagram post about the garden, the Palace wrote, "We invite you to take a sneak peek at The Duchess of Cambridge’s #RHSChelsea ‘Back to Nature’ Garden! The woodland wilderness garden aims to get people back to nature, and highlight the benefits of the natural world on our mental and physical wellbeing."

Per Kensington Palace, features of Kate's new garden include:



1. A swing seat hanging below the garden’s centrepiece, a high platform tree house, encouraging creative play and discovery for all generations.



2. The high platform tree house is inspired by a bird or animal nest and provides a wonderful place to retreat and look out through the trees. The treehouse is made from chestnut, with hazel, stag horn oak and larch nest cladding.



3/4. The garden is aiming to inspire interaction with the natural environment through its multi-sensory, green and blue plant scheme. The garden will be filled with incredible edibles, plants for craft activities, forest scents and a diverse range of plants, shrubs and trees of different heights and textures.



The garden forms part of Her Royal Highness’s ongoing work on early childhood development and her mission to support efforts that give every child the best possible start in life.



The Duchess has committed to making early childhood development the focus of her work in the years to come, and believes that providing children with the opportunity to spend time outdoors can play an important role.

The Palace also shared an adorable picture of Kate on a garden swing in honor of the Back to Nature Garden's debut, and it's joy-inducing all on its own:

