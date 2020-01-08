It's proving to be a bumper day (sorry) for pregnancy photos! A mere hour after Jenna Dewan posted a new portrait ahead of her March due date, Kylie Jenner shared a snap from her pregnancy with Stormi, who'll turn two on February 1. "Throwback," she captioned the gorgeous photo. "pregnant with my baby girl. I can’t believe my daughter will be two soon."

Jenner, you'll remember, did a wildly impressive job of concealing her pregnancy from the world; while there were rumors she was expecting, nothing was confirmed until she broke the news herself, after Stormi's birth. "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys," she subsequently wrote on Instagram. "my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how."

"there was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal i had planned," she continued. "I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

Jenner spoke more about her secret pregnancy later that year in Vogue Australia, in an interview with sister Kendall. "I knew that it would be better for us, if me and Stormi just stayed kind of low-key. Your hormones are going crazy and your emotions are more heightened," she said. "I just knew that it would be better for me, and I could enjoy the whole experience if I did it privately. I just felt like it was a sacred special moment and I wasn’t ready to share it with everybody. I just wanted to keep that to myself." Good point well made, Kylie!

