Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Announced Their Engagement in Sweet Instagram Posts


By Emily Dixon


  • Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee announced their engagement in matching Instagram posts Tuesday.
  • The happy couple are expecting their first child together in March.
  • The new arrival will be a younger sibling to Dewan's daughter with ex Channing Tatum, 6-year-old Everly.

    Here's a happy celebrity update to enliven your Wednesday: Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are engaged! The couple announced the news on Instagram, both posting the same sweet portrait—with Dewan's gorgeous ring on full display. Dewan captioned the photo, "A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart," while Kazee went for lyrics from the Water Liars song "Let It Breathe," writing, "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years."

    It's set to be a year of major moments for Dewan and Kazee: Their first child together is due in March, a younger sibling to Everly, Dewan's daughter with ex Channing Tatum. (Dewan recently filed to change her name back to Jenna Lee Dewan, after her divorce from Tatum was finalized in November.)

    Earlier this month, Dewan shared a stunning series of photos from a pregnancy photoshoot with Elizabeth Messina—who also took the couple's engagement photo. "When the divine and magical @elizabethmessina comes over and captures one of the most magical times in your life," Dewan captioned the first shot. Kazee appeared in several of the photos, alongside suitably romantic captions. "My love, my gift," Dewan wrote. "i am the luckiest girl alive."

