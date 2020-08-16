Taylor Swift Calls Out Donald Trump's "Calculated Dismantling of USPS"

Long, long gone are the days when Taylor Swift held her tongue about her political beliefs.

On Saturday morning, the singer took to Twitter to share some thoughts about Donald Trump's "calculated dismantling of USPS."

Taylor encouraged her followers to vote early and safely because, saying that Trump is "WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president" and has "chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power."

Taylor Swift's days of staying quiet about politics are so, so over. The "Cardigan" singer took to Twitter on Saturday night to slam Donald Trump for his recent treatment of the United States Postal Service.

"Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president," she wrote. "He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power."

In a follow up tweet, Taylor added that, "Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early."

Clearly, Taylor's message resonated with her followers; as of Sunday, the pair of tweets had garnered more than a million combined likes. Taylor's tweets come in response to, among other things, Trump's recent comments about the postal service on FOX.

“They don’t have the money to do the universal mail-in voting. So therefore, they can’t do it, I guess. Are they going to do it even if they don’t have the money?" Trump said, adding, "But therefore they don’t have it. They don’t have the money to do the universal mail-in votes."

