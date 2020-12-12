Today's Top Stories
Everything You Need to Know About Taylor Swift's *Rumored* Third Surprise Album 'Woodvale'

Fans are convinced it's about to drop.

By Mehera Bonner

In case you hadn't noticed, Taylor "HER MIND" Swift released yet another (surprise) album last night, and the internet is positively replete with conspiracy theories. Like, did you know that "dorothea" is about Selena Gomez? You do now.

But there's one theory that is even more !!! than the rest: fans think Taylor is about to release ANOTHER sister album called woodvale, which she recorded at the same time as folklore and evermore. I'll give you a moment to dry heave into a bag and fire off some tweets. Cool, now let's break down the evidence:

A) Taylor Clearly Made a Ton of Music in Quarantine

We know she's been extremely prolific—in fact, she said so herself on Twitter while explaining evermore's surprise drop:

"To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in."

Honestly, even the language in this post has woodvale easter eggs. It's literally an entire damn woods metaphor!

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

B) She Literally Hid "Woodvale" in Folklore's Album Art

See? It's right there in the trees, waiting to be found.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Initially, fans thought "woodvale" might be a song, but when evermore dropped and "woodvale" wasn't on the track list, theorists pivoted to another folklore sister album:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

C) Woodvale Has Personal Ties to Tay (Ish)

First of all, it's a street in London—where Taylor's been spending time with Joe Alwyn:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And on top of that, a fan noticed that this very specifically named property just sold in the lakes district, which she wrote about on folklore...

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

D) Folklore Has a TRILOGY of Songs

"Betty," "Cardigan," and "August" are a trilogy, and call me crazy, but I think that in itself is a clue that Taylor's third sister album is coming. At least one person agrees with me, so therefore I'm not losing my mind. It's fine! I'm fine!

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

E) Woodvale Might Drop in...March!

At least, according to this person's conspiracy theory, which is, frankly, art:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

F) She's Selling a Mysterious Third Cardigan

Fans have been obsessing over Taylor's cardigan sales for a while now due to only one of them saying "folklore." But now that we know about evermore, it just MAKES SENSE that the third cardigan represents woodvale:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Kay that's all, but we'll be updating this as more evidence about the existence of woodvale comes out.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
