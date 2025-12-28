Why Some Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Hinted That She's Getting Back Together With Ex Tristan Thompson

There are many things the Kardashian-Jenner family knows how to do well and literally everything about Christmas deserves to make that list.

In addition to their legendary Christmas Eve parties, the Kardashian-Jenners have a well-earned reputation for celebrating the season with extravagant and sometimes purposefully over-the-top decor. This year, a shining example of that came courtesy of family matriarch, Kris Jenner, who commissioned an epic gingerbread mansion for the holidays.

Atiana De La Hoya's photo of Kris Jenner's gingerbread house. (Image credit: Atiana De La Hoya/Instagram)

Travis Barker's step-daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, showed off the feat of cookie architecture on her Instagram Story, with a picture that highlighted one of the piece's most buzzed-about features—name plates for members of the family.

De La Hoya's photo shows that the gingerbread house featured at least 28 of these name plates, with three affixed to the front of the house for Kris Jenner and her mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campell, and boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and 25 more on the roof with the names of Kris' grandkids and kids—and the current partners of her kids.

Kris Jenner's gingerbread mansion included at least 28 nameplates for members of the Kardashian-Jenner family—including current partners of family members. (Image credit: Atiana De La Hoya/Instagram)

The internet quickly exploded with excitement over the inclusion of a "Timothée" tag for Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, but eagle-eyed fans noticed another name tag on the gingerbread house that might be even more freakout-worthy: Tristan.

Fans quickly connected the name tag to Khloé Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson—and considering its placement (just above the name plates for Khloé and her children, True and Tatum, both of whom she shares with Thompson).

Tristan Thompson seemed to be included on the gingerbread house, while other notable ex-partners who share children with Kardashian-Jenner siblings like Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West and Kylie’s ex-boyfriend Travis Scott did not have name tags (at least not that were visible in the picture shared on Instagram). (Image credit: Atiana De La Hoya/Instagram)

While the current partners of other Kardashian-Jenner siblings—like Chalamet, who has been romantically linked to Kylie Jenner since April 2023, and Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker—have name plates on the gingerbread house's roof, notable ex-partners—even those who are forever linked to the family through children, like Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West and Kylie’s ex-boyfriend Travis Scott—do not.

Thompson's seemingly anomalous inclusion led many fans to wonder if he and Khloé might be rekindling their romance, with multiple threads popping up on Reddit dedicated to discussing the meaning of the gingerbread house and the names included on it.

So far, though, neither Khloé nor anyone else in the Kardashian-Jenner family has weighed in on the mysterious inclusion of Tristan's name, meaning fans will have to be content to speculate and wait for now.