Princess Elisabeth and Princess Catharina-Amalia Channel Two of Kate Middleton's Best Evening Gowns at Luxembourg Abdication Day Gala

October 3 marked a big day in the royal world as Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg abdicated the throne in favor of his eldest son, the now-Grand Duke Guillame. Celebrations were held at the Grand Ducal Palace to honor Guillame and his wife, Grand Duchess Stéphanie, taking the throne, and two future European queens were among the glittering guests. Swapping elegant daywear for tiaras and gowns, both Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium wore dresses that were reminiscent of Princess Kate's best evening gowns.

Princess Elisabeth, who is currently studying at Harvard, flew to Luxembourg to join her parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, at the historic event. Wearing a sculptural navy dress by her mother's favorite designer, Natan, Elisabeth looked every inch the future queen during the daytime ceremony—but she went into full sparkle mode for the evening gala.

The 23-year-old wore a silver Jenny Packham dress that brought back memories of one of Princess Kate's show-stopping gowns by the British designer. Wearing a silver version of the label's cap-sleeved Ernest gown, Elisabeth dazzled in sequins and the diamond tiara she received for her 18th birthday. Her new dress is similar to the pale pink and silver sequined Jenny Packham design the Princess of Wales has worn on several occasions after debuting it on the red carpet in 2011.

Elisabeth and Amalia wore rich jewel tones representing Luxembourg's flag for the abdication events. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Elisabeth, Grand Duchess Stephanie, Grand Duke Guillaume and Princess Catharina-Amalia are pictured at a gala dinner on October 3. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Elisabeth wore the tiara she received as an 18th birthday gift. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate is pictured in a similar Jenny Packham dress in 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenny Packham Embellished Ernest Gown $4,800 at Harrods

As for Princess Catharina-Amalia, she attended the abdication ceremony in a striking burgundy coat and coordinating Alex Perry dress. For the gala, she brought out all the stops, changing into an off-the-shoulder forest green ballgown by Monique Lhuillier. The long-sleeved design was covered in tiny sequins and featured a tulle skirt and sheer sleeves, and Amalia paired it with Queen Emma's diamond tiara.

The Princess of Wales once attended a dinner in Jamaica while wearing a similar green tulle ballgown, choosing the Jenny Packham design during her 2022 Caribbean tour with Prince William.

Elisabeth and Amalia curtsied to the new grand duke and grand duchess. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess wore Queen Emma's Tiara, which dates back to 1890. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales is pictured in a Jenny Packham gown during her 2022 Caribbean tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Monique Lhuillier Off the Shoulder Embroidered Ballgown $9,995 at moniquelhuillier.com

Grand Duchess Stéphanie, 41, showed off her own regal look at the dinner, wearing the same lilac gown with a sparkling bodice and caped detail that she wore earlier in the day. At one point during the abdication celebrations, she changed into a sleek white gown before swapping it out for her lilac look to celebrate at the evening gala.

The new grand duke and grand duchess are parents to Prince Charles, 5, and Prince François, 3, and brought their sons on the palace balcony to wave to the crowds gathered on abdication day. Little Charles is now next in line to the throne, and he showed off his sweet personality while interacting with his family at the palace.

Speaking to Paris Match about his abdication and plans for the future, Grand Duke Henri said he was looking forward to a new chapter with his wife, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. "We are serene and both happy with this change of life," he said.