The Royal Family has announced that Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, and that he'll be leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor for a property on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England. Now, a royal source is sharing the ways in which Princess Kate and Queen Camilla might have influenced King Charles's decision to demote Prince Andrew.

According to People, a royal source suggested that the Royal Family's statement regarding Prince Andrew's demotion appeared to have been influenced by "a female touch." The source further explained, "I would think The Queen had a hand in that...There would have been a push from Camilla and Catherine."

Additionally, the source believed that the Prince of Wales had a hand in how the news about Prince Andrew was delivered to the general public. "There was pressure from William, who would not want to inherit the headache," the source claimed to the outlet. "It was a family decision."

As for the statement itself, the source called it "quite strong," and suggested they were "quite proud when [they] heard it."

The statement in question was released by the Royal Family on October 30, 2025. "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the statement explained.

The Royal Family's message continued, "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation." The statement explained, "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

The statement concluded, "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."