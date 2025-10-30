It's been a difficult time for the Royal Family in recent weeks amid the scandals swirling around Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, but King Charles still took the time out to celebrate an important moment on Wednesday, October 29. According to the Court Circular, The King held a 90th birthday party for the Duke of Kent, and while numerous senior royals were in attendance, Prince William, Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie were not at the party.

Per the Royal Family, Queen Camilla and King Charles were on hand to lead the celebrations for the duke, joined by the the Duke of Gloucester, Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Alexandra, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The Prince and Princess of Wales haven't made any appearances since October 17, the same day Prince Andrew announced he was giving up using his Duke of York title. However, the timing is coincidental as it aligned with the last day of school for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are on a half-term break from Lambrook School.

The Wales family is seen with the Duke of Kent at Trooping the Colour 2025.

The Duke of Kent turned 90 on October 9.

Duchess Sophie, seen in July, skipped the party for an agricultural reception.

Along with spending quality time with their children, the Wales family is also preparing for an incredibly busy few weeks. Prince William and Princess Kate are moving to a new home, Forest Lodge, in November, leaving Adelaide Cottage for a larger mansion in Windsor Great Park. It's understood that Kate will be overseeing the move while Prince William flies to Brazil for his annual Earthshot Prize next week.

The Prince of Wales will arrive in Brazil on Monday, November 3 as he kicks off several days of engagements for the Earthshot Prize and also attends the COP30 World Leaders Summit on behalf of The King.

As for Duchess Sophie, she was unable to make the party as she had previously committed to attending the Country Land and Business Association Reception in London the same night. As royal patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations, along with other groups in the agricultural industry, the duchess is passionate about supporting rural British life.

As a grandson of King George V, the Duke of Kent is a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II and a second cousin of King Charles. His wife, Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, died in September at the age of 92. The duke makes appearances with the Royal Family at major events like Trooping the Colour and Remembrance Day, and the military veteran joined The King and the rest of his family for the VE Day commemorations in May.