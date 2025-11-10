Prince William Opens Up About Parenting With Princess Kate and How She "Does the Bulk Of" One Everyday Task
The Prince of Wales talked about being hands-on parents and shared how he splits duties with Kate.
Prince William and Princess Kate might be the future King and Queen, but behind the scenes, they're busy driving to play dates and ballet practice (almost) like the rest of us. While in Brazil for the Earthshot Prize last week, the Prince of Wales opened up about life with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, revealing that although he and Kate share parenting duties, there’s one task she usually takes on.
"Play dates, taxi driver, sports days, matches, playing in the garden when I can," he told Brazilian television personality Luciano Huck (via the Daily Mail). "School run most days, I mean Catherine and I share it, but she probably does the bulk of it."
William and Kate have often been spotted driving their children to school over the years, both in London, when the kids attended Thomas's Battersea, and now at Lambrook School.
The Prince of Wales also spoke about how he might break one "strict" rule for Prince George next year, continuing that while his children "don't have phones" he thinks they're "good for messaging." William added, "When George moves on to secondary school, maybe he'll have one with limited access."
Opening up about Princess Kate's 2024 cancer battle, Prince William said that they didn't hold information back from their kids. "Every family goes through difficult times and faces challenges together," he said. "How you deal with those moments makes all the difference."
The Prince of Wales continued that when Kate was diagnosed in early 2024, "We decided to tell our children everything, both the good news and the bad. We explain to them why certain things happen and why they might feel upset."
"Many questions might come up without answers," he continued. "I think all parents go through that. There's no rulebook for being a parent, and we chose to talk about everything."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.