Prince William Opens Up About Parenting With Princess Kate and How She "Does the Bulk Of" One Everyday Task

Prince William and Princess Kate might be the future King and Queen, but behind the scenes, they're busy driving to play dates and ballet practice (almost) like the rest of us. While in Brazil for the Earthshot Prize last week, the Prince of Wales opened up about life with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, revealing that although he and Kate share parenting duties, there’s one task she usually takes on.

"Play dates, taxi driver, sports days, matches, playing in the garden when I can," he told Brazilian television personality Luciano Huck (via the Daily Mail). "School run most days, I mean Catherine and I share it, but she probably does the bulk of it."

William and Kate have often been spotted driving their children to school over the years, both in London, when the kids attended Thomas's Battersea, and now at Lambrook School.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis are seen with Prince William at the VE Day 80th anniversary celebration in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales also spoke about how he might break one "strict" rule for Prince George next year, continuing that while his children "don't have phones" he thinks they're "good for messaging." William added, "When George moves on to secondary school, maybe he'll have one with limited access."

Opening up about Princess Kate's 2024 cancer battle, Prince William said that they didn't hold information back from their kids. "Every family goes through difficult times and faces challenges together," he said. "How you deal with those moments makes all the difference."

Prince George, Prince Louis and Prince Charlotte are seen at King Charles's coronation in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales continued that when Kate was diagnosed in early 2024, "We decided to tell our children everything, both the good news and the bad. We explain to them why certain things happen and why they might feel upset."

"Many questions might come up without answers," he continued. "I think all parents go through that. There's no rulebook for being a parent, and we chose to talk about everything."