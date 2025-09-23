"Radiant" Princess Charlene Channels Meghan Markle's Bridal Style on the Red Carpet in Paris

Princess Charlene of Monaco knows how to do a red carpet right, and she brought her sleek style to Paris on September 22 when she attended the 69th Ballon D'Or ceremony. Wearing a crisp white gown by Elie Saab on the red carpet, the princess immediately brought back memories of Meghan Markle's wedding dress.

The princess's gown featured long sleeves, a streamlined silhouette and a bateau neckline—a detail similar to the Givenchy gown the Duchess of Sussex wore for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. Like Meghan's dress, Charlene's look embraced a clean aesthetic, but the Monegasque royal's included added drama in the form of a plunging, asymmetric back.

She accessorized with a white satin Tyler Ellis clutch and dazzling diamond earrings, wearing her hair pulled back in an elegant updo with a soft curl framing her face.

Princess Charlene is seen at the 69th Ballon D'Or Ceremony on September 22. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seen at their 2018 wedding. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Radiant in regal white, a nod to Monaco’s national colors, Princess Charlene exuded such grace and cinematic majesty, seamlessly bridging the worlds of high sport and high style at the Ballon D’Or," royal style expert and designer Tyler Ellis tells Marie Claire. "It was a natural choice for her to carry our signature Lee 'Pouchet' clutch, a timeless silhouette that embodies understated elegance."

As for her own wedding day look, Charlene—who married Grace Kelly's son, Prince Albert, in 2011—chose a similarly sleek Giorgio Armani dress. The princess recently paid tribute to the late designer on Instagram after his death in early September, writing, "It is with great sadness that the Prince and I have learnt of the death of Giorgio Armani. He was an emblematic figure in the fashion world and has created and shaped trends that have influenced generations."

Princess Charlene is seen at the 69th Ballon D'Or Ceremony on September 22. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She continued, "Amongst the variety of his works, was also my wedding dress in July 2011. His work and achievements will survive him and continue to be present in the future."

The Ballon D'Or is the most prestigious individual prize in football, and Charlene presented the Socrates Award for the best humanitarian work to the Xana Foundation, which was formed in memory of the daughter of Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique.

