Queen Letizia might be married to the king of Spain, but she also rules when it comes to power dressing. Like the Princess of Wales, she often steps out in tailored trouser suits at royal events, and now her daughter (and heir to the Spanish throne) Princess Leonor is following in her mom's footsteps.

Leonor, known as the Princess of Asturias, glammed up a basic trouser suit while attending the Princess of Girona Awards on Wednesday, July 23. Wearing a navy Bleis Madrid blazer and matching pants woven with shimmering metallic thread, the 19-year-old future queen took the stage with King Felipe and Queen Letizia along with her 18-year-old sister, Infanta Sofía.

Although the Princess of Asturias has worn suits in the past, she tends to wear dresses for royal events, making her trouser suit a businesslike departure for the royal. Along with leaning into her mom's style, Leonor also wore Queen Letizia's diamond drop earrings, wearing her hair pulled up to show off the gemstones.

Princess Leonor wore a shimmery Bleis Madrid suit on July 23. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía looked polished at the Princess of Girona Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Leonor borrowed her mom's diamond earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for the Spanish queen, she repeated a black Mango trouser suit at the awards ceremony, pairing it with a pair of buckled black patent Sézane slingbacks. Infanta Sofía departed from the trouser suit theme, and per royal fashion blog UFO No More, she wore a one-shouldered navy jumpsuit by Spanish label The-Are.

On July 24, the royal sisters delivered another suit moment, with Leonor wearing a crisp white blazer with tan linen pants and white espadrilles while meeting with winners of the Princess of Girona Awards. Meanwhile, her younger sister dressed in a collarless, robin's egg blue jacket with coordinating gauzy trousers, and Queen Letizia wore a double-breasted navy blazer for the occasion.

Leonor and Sofía wore summery suits in Girona, Spain. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Letizia, seen with her daughters and King Felipe, wore a navy tweed blazer to meet with winners of the Princess of Girona Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Leonor—who is balancing royal life with three years of military training—is fresh from her six-month voyage aboard Spanish Navy training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano.

The princess was reunited with her family last week after traveling across the Atlantic Ocean as part of her extensive training, which will prepare her to one day be commander-in-chief of the Spanish armed forces.