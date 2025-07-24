The Future Queen of Spain Glitters in a Queen Letizia-Inspired Power Suit and Her Mom's Diamonds After Returning From Naval Training
Princess Leonor added some sparkle to her trouser suit at the Princess of Girona Awards.
Queen Letizia might be married to the king of Spain, but she also rules when it comes to power dressing. Like the Princess of Wales, she often steps out in tailored trouser suits at royal events, and now her daughter (and heir to the Spanish throne) Princess Leonor is following in her mom's footsteps.
Leonor, known as the Princess of Asturias, glammed up a basic trouser suit while attending the Princess of Girona Awards on Wednesday, July 23. Wearing a navy Bleis Madrid blazer and matching pants woven with shimmering metallic thread, the 19-year-old future queen took the stage with King Felipe and Queen Letizia along with her 18-year-old sister, Infanta Sofía.
Although the Princess of Asturias has worn suits in the past, she tends to wear dresses for royal events, making her trouser suit a businesslike departure for the royal. Along with leaning into her mom's style, Leonor also wore Queen Letizia's diamond drop earrings, wearing her hair pulled up to show off the gemstones.
As for the Spanish queen, she repeated a black Mango trouser suit at the awards ceremony, pairing it with a pair of buckled black patent Sézane slingbacks. Infanta Sofía departed from the trouser suit theme, and per royal fashion blog UFO No More, she wore a one-shouldered navy jumpsuit by Spanish label The-Are.
On July 24, the royal sisters delivered another suit moment, with Leonor wearing a crisp white blazer with tan linen pants and white espadrilles while meeting with winners of the Princess of Girona Awards. Meanwhile, her younger sister dressed in a collarless, robin's egg blue jacket with coordinating gauzy trousers, and Queen Letizia wore a double-breasted navy blazer for the occasion.
Princess Leonor—who is balancing royal life with three years of military training—is fresh from her six-month voyage aboard Spanish Navy training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano.
The princess was reunited with her family last week after traveling across the Atlantic Ocean as part of her extensive training, which will prepare her to one day be commander-in-chief of the Spanish armed forces.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.