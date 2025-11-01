It's been a busy week for the Royal Family. After stripping Prince Andrew of his official titles, it was announced that the former duke would be leaving Royal Lodge and moving into a property on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England. Now, a royal expert has reflected on why King Charles might have felt forced to "take such drastic action."

Speaking to Us Weekly, royal expert and author Christopher Andersen called the release of Virginia Giuffre's memoir, Nobody's Girl, the "final straw" for King Charles. In the book, the late Giuffre made additional allegations about the alleged abuse she experienced in relation to both convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the former Duke of York.

Andersen claimed that there was "a lot of tension" between brothers Charles and Andrew, which was only amplified by Giuffre's book. "You can't escape the feeling that there is more—something even more damaging that would force The King to take such drastic action," Andersen told Us Weekly.

According to Andersen, the British government allegedly "put a lot of pressure" on King Charles to act decisively regarding Andrew. "And now, he has," the royal expert noted.

Meanwhile, royal expert Christopher Wilson suggested that the Duke of York title would likely be retired forever, as no-one else will want to use it. "He's splattered mud all over a noble 600-year-old title and ruined it for future generations," Wilson wrote in the Daily Mail . "The name Duke of York, first granted in 1385, has traditionally been reserved for the second son of The King. Now it will disappear, maybe for good."

"The York moniker will live on—for the time being—in Andrew's daughters, who style themselves Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie of York," Wilson explained. "But there's no guarantee they will cling to those titles in future years when Prince William becomes king."