Royal Source Says Princess Beatrice "Shouldn't Be Punished for the Sins" of Dad Prince Andrew, as She "Loses All Hope" of Becoming a Senior Royal
"The King's courtiers are concerned Andrew could try...exerting influence over her."
As Prince William's cousins, it's often been believed that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie would be promoted when he accedes the throne. However, Beatrice's prospects for becoming a senior working royal are apparently slipping away, and her dad, Prince Andrew, is allegedly at fault.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, a royal source alleged, "Beatrice does want to be a working royal and she wants to do royal events to help her uncle [King Charles] because she'd enjoy them and she would be good at the job."
The source continued, "Charles apparently appreciates this...There had at one stage been a feeling that Bea could have been lined up one day." However, Beatrice's prospects have apparently been tarnished because of her father's high-profile mistakes.
"She's never put a foot wrong, don't forget—and she shouldn't be punished for the sins of her father," the source claimed. "But The King's courtiers are concerned Andrew could try to 'get in via the back door' by exerting influence over her."
Prince Andrew was previously forced to retire from his public role within the Royal Family due to his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Mail on Sunday further reported that additional details regarding Andrew's friendship with Epstein would, if revealed, be even more damning.
In addition, Princess Beatrice's mom, Sarah Ferguson, was forced to apologize this week after it was revealed that she stayed in contact with Epstein even after his conviction in 2011.
For now, at least, it seems unlikely that Princess Beatrice will receive a promotion within the Royal Family anytime soon. However, once Prince William becomes king, a plethora of changes are likely to take place, including which royals serve in a senior capacity.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.