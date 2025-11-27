Alongside her ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson was demoted and can no longer use any official royal titles. As the former Duchess of York resides in Royal Lodge with Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, she also faces eviction from the property. According to multiple reports, Ferguson wants to rehabilitate her reputation and "has nothing to lose," per The Sun.

Speaking on The Sun's " Royal Exclusive " show, royal expert Samara Gill said of Ferguson, "She needs the cash. It's as simple as that." Gill continued, "Both her and Andrew have absolutely nothing to lose at this point."

As for what Ferguson's next move might be, Gill alleged, "Who knows whose dirty laundry they will then air out? I don't think it'll be their own."

However, the royal expert also revealed that it's entirely possible Ferguson might give an interview to the highest bidder. "I think that because of the big amounts of money, you know, six figure sums that are being thrown around for this interview, who knows who she'll talk about?" Gill noted.

Gill discussed the topics Ferguson could broach in an interview, telling the outlet, "She probably won't even really talk about herself unless it's about her struggle." The expert continued, "She might talk about other Royal Family members and throw them under the bus."

Meanwhile, an insider seemingly confirmed the possibility of Ferguson taking part in an interview, telling The Sun, "Sarah and her team have had offers from all over the world for a sit-down." The source continued, "So she's thinking things over very carefully."

Importantly, Ferguson reportedly believes that "a televised interview would be make or break for her in terms of salvaging her reputation." After all, it was recently revealed that Ferguson remained in contact with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein long after she'd publicly condemned him.

The source further alleged, "It would also give her the chance to spell out the fact she knew nothing about what Epstein and his associates were doing." They continued, "Sarah is actually quite keen to answer questions as she strongly believes she's done nothing wrong, and been harshly treated."