Today's Top Stories
1
Recap: ‘Sharp Objects' Episode 1, "Vanish"
2
Every Single Photo From Prince Louis' Christening
3
11 Must-Read Books for the Beach
4
Justin Bieber Predicted He'd Marry Hailey Baldwin
5
Maisie Williams Shares Potential 'GOT' Spoiler

Princess Charlotte Is Adorable at Louis' Christening

She wore blue for her baby brother.

Shutterstock

Sure, today is Prince Louis' christening (and his first time in the spotlight since his birth in April!), but it's hard to put all of our attention on the new baby when Princess Charlotte is out here looking so incredibly cute. Charlotte, who is attending the christening of her new brother alongside William, Kate, and George, arrived at the Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace in London wearing a blue (not pink!) floral dress. The little princess walked hand-in-hand with Will and George.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Charlotte hasn't hammed it up quite as much as she did at Harry and Meghans' wedding (can we all take a moment to appreciate her sassy entrance alongside the rest of the bridal party?) or this year's Trooping the Colour (that mini meltdown for the win!) but the little royal has been all smiles as she's politely shook hands with priests outside of the chapel.

Twitter

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It's been particularly exciting to watch Charlotte and Louis in real time, considering a source told Us Weekly last month that the two already share a special bond. "She's taking her big sister duties very seriously. She won't leave baby Louis' side," the source said.

Here's hoping Charlotte whips out some sassy antics before the day is through!

Related Story
Princess Charlotte Is Obsessed with Fashion
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
A Body Language Analysis of Kate with Prince Louis
30 Times Prince George Was the Cutest Little Thing
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 Every Single Photo From Prince Louis' Christening
Kate Middleton Wore McQueen to Every Christening
Louis' Christening vs. George and Charlotte's
See Prince George at Prince Louis' Christening
Meghan Markle Wore All Green, Looks Amazing
Prince Louis Looks Adorable at His Christening
Kate Middleton Wears White for Prince Louis
See Harry and Meghan at Prince Louis' Christening