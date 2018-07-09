Princess Charlotte Is Adorable at Louis' Christening

Sure, today is Prince Louis' christening (and his first time in the spotlight since his birth in April!), but it's hard to put all of our attention on the new baby when Princess Charlotte is out here looking so incredibly cute. Charlotte, who is attending the christening of her new brother alongside William, Kate, and George, arrived at the Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace in London wearing a blue (not pink!) floral dress. The little princess walked hand-in-hand with Will and George.

Charlotte hasn't hammed it up quite as much as she did at Harry and Meghans' wedding (can we all take a moment to appreciate her sassy entrance alongside the rest of the bridal party?) or this year's Trooping the Colour (that mini meltdown for the win!) but the little royal has been all smiles as she's politely shook hands with priests outside of the chapel.

Members of the Royal Family arrive at St James's Palace for the christening of Prince Louis. pic.twitter.com/3pDk4D898C — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 9, 2018

It's been particularly exciting to watch Charlotte and Louis in real time, considering a source told Us Weekly last month that the two already share a special bond. "She's taking her big sister duties very seriously. She won't leave baby Louis' side," the source said.

Here's hoping Charlotte whips out some sassy antics before the day is through!