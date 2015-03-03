Jennifer Garner Says "It's My Turn" After Supporting Ben Affleck's Career
This is how it's done, Hollywood couples.
Jennifer Garner is stepping back into the spotlight, Us Weekly reports. "I've been home for a long time," Garner told the magazine. "It's my turn and I'm going to go to work this spring. I think I'll work the spring and summer, maybe the fall too, as long as some of it's at home. I don't think my deals are done yet so I can't say, but yeah, I'm about to go to work."
With Garner's mention of her "turn," we can't help but think of the awesome and adorable conversations she's had with Ben Affleck about who will take care of the kids—Samuel, 3, Seraphina, 6, and Violet, 9. (Co-parenting, y'all.)
The actress, who most recently starred alongside Steve Carell in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, says Affleck's success has been amazing to watch, and that their parenting schedules will just have to adjust.
"Ben is super busy and I'm super happy for him," she said. "I chose to stay home this year and just said, 'Go for it babe. Do it all. Do Gone Girl, do Batman, do The Accountant. Do everything.' I want that for him and I'm happy for him. And he says the same to me. Except that he's really busy. But he understands that when I really have to do it, we figure it out."
Sounds about right.
You should also check out:
Behind the Scenes with Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Joins the "Faces of Influenza" Program
-
The Royal Family Could “Boycott” the BBC Over a New Documentary
The two-part film will reportedly cover the relationship between Prince Harry, Prince William and the media.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince Charles Could Decommission Kensington Palace and Rent It Out, Say Sources
It’s all part of his plan for a “slimmed down” monarchy.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriend Just Paid Meghan Markle a Subtle Compliment
Florence St. George, who dated Prince Harry in 2011, said the spotlight was “terrifying.”
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Who Is Serena Pitt From 'The Bachelor' Franchise?
You'll remember her from Matt James's season—and now she's back looking for love in Paradise.
By Andrea Park •
-
'Euphoria' Season 2: Everything We Know So Far
Jacob Elordi called the new season "insane."
By Neha Prakash •
-
'Maid' Season 2: Everything We Know
The show could return with a new maid at its center.
By Quinci LeGardye •
-
The 'Squid Game' Cast: Your Guide
Get to know the players in this deadly game.
By Quinci LeGardye •
-
'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2: Everything We Know
Netflix owes us answers after that ending.
By Zoe Guy •
-
The 2021 Book Releases to Order Now and Thank Yourself Later
New titles from Jennifer Weiner, Akwaeke Emezi, Sally Rooney, and more.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
The 15 Best Audiobooks of 2021 (So Far)
Sit back, relax, and let someone else read you the biggest books of the year.
By Andrea Park •
-
Netflix's 'You' Season 3: Everything We Know
Here's who's joining the cast—and what's in store for Joe.
By Katherine J Igoe •