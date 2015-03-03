Jennifer Garner Says "It's My Turn" After Supporting Ben Affleck's Career

This is how it's done, Hollywood couples.

Jennifer Garner is stepping back into the spotlight, Us Weekly reports. "I've been home for a long time," Garner told the magazine. "It's my turn and I'm going to go to work this spring. I think I'll work the spring and summer, maybe the fall too, as long as some of it's at home. I don't think my deals are done yet so I can't say, but yeah, I'm about to go to work."

With Garner's mention of her "turn," we can't help but think of the awesome and adorable conversations she's had with Ben Affleck about who will take care of the kids—Samuel, 3, Seraphina, 6, and Violet, 9. (Co-parenting,  y'all.)

The actress, who most recently starred alongside Steve Carell in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, says Affleck's success has been amazing to watch, and that their parenting schedules will just have to adjust.

"Ben is super busy and I'm super happy for him," she said. "I chose to stay home this year and just said, 'Go for it babe. Do it all. Do Gone Girl, do Batman, do The Accountant. Do everything.' I want that for him and I'm happy for him. And he says the same to me. Except that he's really busy. But he understands that when I really have to do it, we figure it out."

Sounds about right.

