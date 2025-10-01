Spoilers for Love Is Blind season 9 episodes 1-6 ahead. It's that time, reality TV fans—Love is Blind is back to introduce the global Netflix audience to the quirky intricacies of dating among a specific metro area. For Love is Blind season 9, the "social experiment" is following a group of singles from Denver, Colorado, and the Mile High City has some unique daters for us to judge based off their edits...I mean, fall in love with.

According to Netflix's Tudum, season 9's cohort of 32 singles ranges in age from 27 to 41 and includes plenty of outdoors enthusiasts, a significant amount of Arieses and Geminis, a luxury watch dealer, and a blonde who loves everything sparkly. (Don't worry, we don't get a Leo and Brittany 2.0.) As those who have already binged the October 1 premiere have seen, this year will bring a lot of internet discourse.

Below, read on to meet the singles looking for love in the Love is Blind season 9 cast.

Ali, 29

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @alie.lima

Occupation: Nurse

Astrological Sign: Aries

Background: "Born in Brazil, Ali is a first-generation immigrant who’s proud to have learned English and built a life in the US."

Looking For: "'A leader, somebody that inspires me to be a better person and somebody that I can do the same for.'"

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Anton.

Anastasia, 29

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @annielubline

Occupation: Nurse

Astrological Sign: Taurus

Dating Credo: "'In the past, I’ve completely lost myself for a partner, and that’s not something I will do ever again.'"

Gets Engaged?: No.

Anna, 28

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @__annayuan__

Occupation: Hairstylist

Astrological Sign: Virgo

Looking For: "An 'easy and authentic' connection with someone not too bro-y who loves going to concerts as much as she does."

Biggest Ick: "'Being disrespectful to their parents.'"

Gets Engaged?: No, but she has a relationship with Patrick.

Annie, 31

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @annie__lancasterhairco

Occupation: Hair salon owner

Astrological Sign: Aries

Background: "Growing up in a very small town—there were only 25 students in her graduating class—she spent a lot of time camping and fly fishing with her family. She even had a pet cow named Rudolph."

Biggest Ick: "As the owner of her own salon, Annie has no interest in men who are lazy or don’t support her ambitions to continue growing her business."

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Nick.

Anton, 29

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @everyonesfavoriterussian

Occupation: Transportation/logistics

Astrological Sign: Aquarius

Background: "He spent his childhood [in Russia], and though it may surprise the women he dates in the pods, English isn’t his first language."

Looking For: "A woman who’s family-oriented and wants to settle down, hopefully with a dog."

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Ali.

Ashley, 35

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @ashley.usery

Occupation: Director of compliance

Astrological Sign: Aries

Looking For: "A partner who can take some responsibility off her shoulders so she can relax. 'Let me rest and be confident that you’re going to keep me safe and that you can make a decision.'"

Gets Engaged?: No.

Aza, 32

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @azaweyer

Occupation: Events manager

Astrological Sign: Aquarius

Background: "If you ever need to find Aza, look for the nearest concert. In the last year, she went to 37, and now she’s searching for the perfect partner in exploring the music scene."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Blake, 34

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @blake_t_anderson

Occupation: Accountant

Astrological Sign: Aries

Looking For: "Anyone hoping to become a dog mom to [his beloved Bernese mountain dog] Mabel must enjoy what Blake calls 'stereotypical Denver things,' especially hiking."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Brenden, 32

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @brendenguthrie_

Occupation: Finance manager

Astrological Sign: Leo

Why He Joined LIB: "Dating in Denver—or 'Menver' as others call it—has been tough since there are so many more single men than women."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Chase, 29

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @chasecandoit

Occupation: Water treatment consultant

Astrological Sign: Gemini

Background: "After spending the last eight months solo traveling around Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, he’s ready to share a suitcase with someone special."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Chyna, 39

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @_theblacksuperwoman_

Occupation: Marketing Manager

Astrological Sign: Leo

Looking For: "This makeup artist is a secret goof who’s hoping to find a partner accepting of her many quirks and tendency to laugh at her own jokes."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Dayo, 30

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @daaayo

Occupation: IT advisor

Astrological Sign: Sagittarius

Looking For: "Determined to trade in the casual for the consistent, he hopes to meet a loyal person he can count on to stick around even when times get tough."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Dylan, 32

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @dylanmustoe

Occupation: Financial analyst

Astrological Sign: Gemini

Background: "He just so happens to have attended the same elementary school as Warren Buffett, so of course, ambition is important to him."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Edmond, 29

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @edmondlharvey

Occupation: Realtor

Astrological Sign: Libra

Background: "Rollerblading is the one thing he’d never be willing to give up for a girl—that or gummy bears."

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Kalybriah.

Hilary, 39

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @hilisme4u2c

Occupation: Medical device sales

Astrological Sign: Gemini

Background: "Before moving into medical device sales, Hilary was an ER trauma nurse for 14 years, and during the pandemic, she even moved to New York to work with FEMA as a COVID crisis nurse."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Jensen, 29

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @jensencolebutler

Occupation: Data analyst

Astrological Sign: Gemini

Background: "As someone who’s always smiling, Jensen is often told he’s too optimistic, but he believes his 'glass-half-full' approach to life is what makes him so spontaneous and open to an unorthodox experience like this one."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Joe, 29

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @josephferrucci

Occupation: Sales

Astrological Sign: Virgo

Looking For: "In the pods, Joe hopes to meet someone with whom he can go deep and share his strong faith in God. Bonus points if she doesn’t mind his near-constant whistling around the house."

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Madison.

Jordan, 30

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @jordan.keltner

Occupation: Service manager

Astrological Sign: Libra

Why He Joined LIB: "Jordan is looking for someone who’ll love his son like he’s their own, but because a lot of people don’t want to date parents, he so far hasn’t had much luck."

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Megan W.

Kacie, 34

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @anita_bigmac

Occupation: Hair and makeup artist

Astrological Sign: Cancer

Dating History: "In the past, she’s built relationships around 'initial attraction,' which has only ever led to heartbreak. She also typically dates younger guys, so in the pods, she hopes to close the age gap."

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Patrick.

Gets Married?: No, they leave the experiment after the reveal.

Kait, 33

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @kaitnem

Occupation: Registered dietitian

Astrological Sign: Cancer

Looking For: "Kait wants a man who’s also done the 'inner work.' 'You have to be secure within yourself and know what you want,' she says. 'Your partner isn’t there to complete you.'"

Gets Engaged?: No.

Kalybriah, 29

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @kalybriah

Occupation: Social worker

Astrological Sign: Virgo

Looking For: "Kalybriah’s future husband will have to be in love with the sound of her voice because she talks a lot and values men who actually listen."

Biggest Red Flag: "If someone asks about appearance and doesn’t lean into vulnerability."

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Edmond.

Kaylen, 29

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @coloradokayyy

Occupation: Account executive

Astrological Sign: Pisces

Background: "Charismatic Kaylen grew up in a martial arts family, and she won’t hesitate to give negative guys with big egos the chop."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Logan, 35

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @_l_b_k_

Occupation: Account executive

Astrological Sign: Capricorn

Looking For: "Family-oriented Logan strives to strike up a romance in the pods with someone who’ll be excited to go home to Wisconsin and celebrate special occasions with his parents, sisters, and in-laws."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Madison, 28

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @madisonvm

Occupation: UX/UI designer

Astrological Sign: Leo

Background: "She actually has a blinding eye disease, which could cause her to one day lose her vision. 'Love is blind and I might be, too, so I need to find someone that can stimulate my brain outside of physicality,' she says."

Looking For: "A man with gentle energy, good banter, and last, but not least, thick thighs."

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Joe.

Megan H., 36

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @m3ggs_and_bac0n

Occupation: Property manager

Astrological Sign: Gemini

Biggest Red Flag: "If he doesn’t have his own friends or close bonds with his family."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Megan W., 35

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @meganwalerius

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Astrological Sign: Aries

Background: "Megan W loves 'anything that sparkles,' so her friends call her 'Sparkle Megan,' a nickname that’s sure to make her pop in the pods."

Looking For: "An emotionally and financially secure partner who isn’t easily threatened. 'Men are intimated by my level of success,' she says."

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Jordan.

Michael, 41

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @michaelneal_empower

Occupation: Medical sales

Astrological Sign: Cancer

Background: "The youngest of seven, he grew up as the baby of his family, but nowadays he helps take care of his friends’ kids, which he really enjoys."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Mike, 38

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @mikebrockway_

Occupation: Real estate investor

Astrological Sign: Pisces

Looking For: "'I’m looking for a partner to be healthy, mentally and physically.'"

Gets Engaged?: No.

Nick, 28

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @nickthewatchguy

Occupation: Luxury watch dealer

Astrological Sign: Capricorn

Why He Joined LIB: "In the past, Nick has held himself back from going too deep with the people he dates because he’s afraid of hurting others. So heading into the pods, he’s excited to be given the time to build a strong connection with someone through emotional vulnerability."

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Annie.

Patrick, 31

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @patrickwsuzuki

Occupation: Construction manager

Astrological Sign: Scorpio

Background: '"My family came over here from Cambodia in the 1970s, and I was the first in my family to get educated and find success in America.'"

Looking For: "As he puts it, 'When a girl can just kick it, go with the flow, be spontaneous—that’s money.'"

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Kacie.

Gets Married?: No, they leave the experiment after the reveal.

Rohan, 27

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @dontmesswiththebrohan

Occupation: Private equity

Astrological Sign: Aquarius

Looking For: "Extremely curious and friendly, Rohan is always asking questions that draw others out of their shells, and he’s looking for a strong communicator who can do the same."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Shelby, 35

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @withshelby

Occupation: Realtor

Astrological Sign: Scorpio

Looking For: "'Men need to be chivalrous, learn how to court properly and be a gentleman.' But most of all, Shelby is searching for a partner who’ll make her feel 'emotionally taken care of' through life’s ups and downs."

Gets Engaged?: No.