Spoilers for the first six episodes of Love is Blind season 9 ahead. In an installment full of love triangles and squares, few things feel more steadfast and sure in Love is Blind season 9 than the relationship between Edmond Harvey and Kalybriah Haskin . But, if the Netflix reality hit shows us anything, it’s that what was once a love story in the pods can quickly sour when exposed to the real world. As is the case for the Denver, Colorado-based contestants, we’re breaking down Edmond and Kalybriah’s time on Love Is Blind season 9—and any clues of whether they may still be together after appearing on the show.

Edmond and Kalybriah in Love Is Blind season 9. (Image credit: Netflix)

What happened between Edmond and Kalybriah on 'Love Is Blind' season 9?

Edmond, 29, and Kalybriah, 29, establish themselves as characters in the show fairly early. She’s the gentle and nurturing yet hardworking and independent travel social worker who wants to one day open a non-profit group home. He’s the energetic, colorful, and exuberant realtor who loves roller skating, grew up in foster care, and dreams of becoming a substitute teacher. The two lock in on each other in the season 9 premiere, which hit streaming on October 1, after sharing an emotional, tear-filled moment when he talks about the fifth-grade teacher who inspired him to pursue elementary education. “You’ve got me falling for you,” Kalybriah gushes.

While Kalybriah and Edmond aren’t the first couple to exit the pods hand in hand (that title goes to Ali Lima and Anton Yaroush, they do get engaged shortly early on in episode 3). “When it comes to Edmond, I truly feel safe,” Kalybriah says. “I feel vulnerable. I feel like he’s my best friend...It feels like I’ve known this man forever.”

Their relationship hits all the right beats for the perfect reality TV romance : There’s instant chemistry that penetrates a wall, strong emotional bonding rooted in the tearful exchange of familial hardships, promises that the other person can always be soft with them, and an emotional proposal, capped off by al happy meeting in which both parties auspiciously wear red. They kiss. He cries. He runs off to grab the ring and a love letter (the first he’s ever written), they kiss again, and part with smiles on both their faces.

At first, it's Cloud 9 for Kalybriah and Edmond in Baja. (Image credit: Netflix)

By the time they arrive in Baja, Mexico with the other engaged couples, all seems well in paradise. They embrace the honeymoon phase, as Edmond presents Kalybriah with sneakers and matching T-shirts, and they enjoy a helicopter date. However, when they settle into a lunch date, we see the first crack in their relationship.

The two experience a moment of tension when Kalybriah presents a hypothetical. She asks if they were at a club and a “big, buff guy” hit on her, leaving her “feeling a need to be protected,” how would he react? Edmond responds by saying, “I’m not going to cause a problem.” When Kalybriah presses on, Edmond asserts that he’s not confrontational and can’t be anyone other than who he is. The conversation diffuses, with Kalybriah agreeing she doesn’t want him to be anyone but himself—though a viewer can’t help wondering if she thinks otherwise.

Then comes the pool party. Historically, this gathering—when all the engaged cast members meet in person—is manufactured in part to incite drama, and Kalybriah and Edmond fall prey. At the event, Edmond mentions to the other men that he and Kalybriah haven’t had sex, citing her desire to wait until marriage, and expresses reservations about the boundary. When Edmond and Kalybriah later talk in their hotel room, Kalybriah reveals to Edmond that they are the only couple who haven’t had sex yet, which he states he didn’t know.

Kalybriah explains that, though she has had sex with other men before, she wants to wait until she and Edmond marry in 30 days because she cares about their relationship. Edmond, who wants to take that next step, can’t comprehend how she could love him but not want to have sex with him when he’s “giving you my all.” “I think I’m more locked in emotionally than you are with me,” he says. The conversation leads to a full-blown meltdown, with Edmond crying and lamenting that he’s “too nice.” Kalybriah attempts to find a resolution and explain her side of things, but grows tired and ends the conversation. We’ll have to see if they can move past this argument in the next batch of episodes, which drops on October 8.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Are Edmond and Kalybria still together after 'Love Is Blind' season 9?

We don’t know yet, and may not have any certainty over their relationship until the finale. Currently, the two still follow each other on Instagram, and previews for the next batch of episodes show a few happy moments. However, their exchange in Baja is enough to cast a dark shadow of doubt over the future of the relationship.