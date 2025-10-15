The double murders of Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh and her son, Paul Murdaugh , dominated headlines in 2021—because they were part of a wealthy and well-connected South Carolina family, and because the man convicted of killing them was Alex Murdaugh, Maggie’s husband and Paul’s father.

Now, the story is the subject of a new Hulu true crime series , Murdaugh: Death in the Family, which premieres on October 15. The series, which is inspired by the popular “ Murdaugh Murders Podcast ” from journalist Mandy Matney, delves into the events leading up to Maggie and Paul’s deaths, including hidden secrets and the family’s connections to several other investigations and mysterious deaths .

Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty) and Patricia Arquette ( Severance ) star as Alex and Maggie, but they’re just two members of the ensemble telling this story. Read on to get to know the key players in Death in the Family and the actors portraying them.

Jason Clark as Alex Murdaugh

Alex is an attorney who comes from one of South Carolina’s most powerful legal dynasties. On the surface, he lives a life of luxury with his wife, Maggie, and their sons, Buster and Paul. But he’s hiding personal and financial issues that can’t be covered up or ignored after Paul is involved in a deadly boat crash.

Jason Clarke, 56, has appeared in the crime drama Brotherhood, played L.A. Lakers executive Jerry West in the sports drama Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, and also starred in films like Zero Dark Thirty, White House Down, and Oppenheimer. You can also catch him in the upcoming Kathryn Bigelow-directed thriller A House of Dynamite.

Patricia Arquette as Maggie Murdaugh

Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh is Alex’s wife, who enjoys a life of privilege thanks to her husband and his family’s business—all of which begins to unravel after revelations about Alex and their sons come to light. ( In the trailer , she demands of her husband, “What else is there that I don’t know about?”) The series opens with Alex calling 911 to report that Maggie and Paul had been shot, and then flashes back to the events leading up to their deaths.

Patricia Arquette , 57, has won an Academy Award (for Boyhood) and two Emmys (for the drama Medium and The Act , Hulu’s true-crime adaptation about Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother, Dee Dee). She currently plays the chilling Ms. Cobel on Severance and can be seen in iconic films and shows such as True Romance, Lost Highway, Ed Wood, Holes, and Escape at Dannemora.

Johnny Berchtold as Paul Murdaugh

The youngest member of the Murdaugh family, Paul is a hard-partyer whose recklessness leads to a drunken boating accident that tragically kills 19-year-old Mallory Beach (Madeline Popovich), bringing media attention and public scrutiny to the Murdaughs. Like his mother, Paul was shot and killed on the family’s South Carolina estate.

Johnny Berchtold , 31, has appeared in the series Reacher, Gaslit, and Tiny Beautiful Things. He also starred alongside Rob Lowe in the drama Dog Gone and has a role in the thriller The Passenger.

Will Harrison as Buster Murdaugh

The eldest son of Alex and Maggie Murdaugh, Buster is the seemingly golden child looking to continue the family legacy by attending law school. But even he becomes connected to revelations about the family that come to light.

Will Harrison , 29, played guitarist Graham Dunne in the TV adaptation of Daisy Jones and the Six , and also appeared in the historical drama Manhunt and the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. He’s currently starring in the play Punch , which is his Broadway debut.

Brittany Snow as Mandy Matney

Mandy is a reporter for the South Carolina newspaper The Island Packet , who begins looking into the Murdaughs in the aftermath of Paul’s boat crash.

Brittany Snow , 39, was most recently seen in the juicy Texas drama The Hunting Wives , which is due to return for a second season . She’s also known for her role in the Pitch Perfect movies, as well as Hairspray, Someone Great, X, Almost Family, and The Night Agent.

J. Smith-Cameron as Marian Proctor

Marian is Maggie Murdaugh’s sister, which also makes her Alex’s sister-in-law and aunt to Buster and Paul. She’s a confidante for her sister and looks out for Maggie as the events of the series unfold.

J. Smith-Cameron , 68, is a veteran actor best known for her roles in Rectify and, more recently, Succession , where she played Waystar RoyCo general counsel Gerri Kellman (and earned two Emmy nominations for her work). She’s known for her theater work and has also appeared in films and shows, including Harriet the Spy (as Harriet’s mother), The First Wives Club, Margaret (written and directed by her husband, Kenneth Lonergan), True Blood, Search Party, and Fleishman Is in Trouble.

Kathleen Wilhoite as Gloria Satterfield

Gloria is the longtime housekeeper for the Murdaughs, who helped raise Buster and Paul from infancy. She’s a kind woman who’s devoted to their family and has her own two adult sons.

Kathleen Wilhoite , 61, had a recurring role on Gilmore Girls as Liz Danes, the sister of Luke (Scott Evans) and mother of Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia), and was the voice of Pepper Ann Pearson on the animated series Pepper Ann. She’s also appeared on ER, L.A. Law, Grey’s Anatomy, and in films like Murphy’s Law.

Gerald McRaney as Randolph Murdaugh

Randolph is the domineering father of Alex and Randy Murdaugh, a prominent South Carolina attorney well-known in their community, and runs the law firm where his sons work.

Gerard McRaney, 78, has starred in TV shows like Simon & Simon, Major Dad, House of Cards, and NCIS: Los Angeles. He’s also appeared on Castle, Longmire, and Deadwood, and won an Emmy for his guest role on This Is Us as the kindly Dr. Nathan Kowalsky.

Noah Emmerich as Randy Murdaugh

Randy is Alex’s brother, who works alongside him at the family’s law firm. More even-keeled than his wild-card brother, the two butt heads as they vie for their father’s affection and approval—and to be the one who takes over the firm after Randolph retires.

Noah Emmerich, 60, played FBI agent Stan Beeman on the acclaimed spy drama The Americans. He can also be seen in The Truman Show, Frequency, Miracle, Super 8, and in recurring roles on White Collar, Dark Winds, and The Walking Dead.