Sarah Jessica Parker Launches a Bridal Line, Makes All of Your Carrie Dreams Come True

Sarah Jessica Parker wants to design your wedding dress. In a new partnership with Gilt, the actress-slash-shoe-designer is now venturing into the bridal market with a ready-to-wear bridal line.

SJP is keeping the non-traditional bride in mind, which is why the collection will be a mix of 10 different styles of dresses, bodysuits, skirts, and jumpsuits. So yes, the collection will host basically every outfit you need from your bridal shower to your wedding day. The best part? The pieces come in a wide array of colors including white, black, blush, gray, blue, and red.

Prices range from $295 to $2,395 with sizes from zero to 14. Gilt will also offer 15 exclusive styles of SJP's shoe collection so you have access to an entire bridal wardrobe. Shop our favorites, below.