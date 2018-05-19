Here's a First Look at Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress

Meghan Markle is en route to her wedding! The bride is wearing her hair in an updo and her gown includes what looks like a boat neck. She's traveling 25 minutes to Windsor Castle from the Cliveden House Hotel in Windsor with her mother, Doria Ragland.

Sarah Hewson of SkyNews caught this great shot of the Duchess of Sussex en route:

All the guests have already arrived, and brought their A-game when it came to their own outfits and fascinators.

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

