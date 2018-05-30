Today's Top Stories
You Can't Fully Appreciate Bella Hadid's Sexy Vest Until You See the Back

She styled the menswear-inspired piece two different ways.

Getty Images

Bella Hadid is the master of wardrobe changes. The model attended the Dior Backstage Launch Party at Loulou’s in London (she’s the face of Dior Makeup) Tuesday night and arrived to the event in an all-black ensemble: a menswear-inspired vest and a sheer, tulle skirt, which hid her bandaged foot. In a move that would have Queen E's approval, Bella accessorized with a netted beret-style fascinator.

Bella Hadid Dior
Getty Images

The party look was ultra glamorous with a hint of edginess—Bella's signature style. While she channeled moody princess vibes at the Dior party, afterward she slipped into a more casual outfit—but only from the waist down. She swapped her voluminous skirt for a pair of straight-leg blue jeans and tucked in her vest before cinching her waist with a buckle belt.

Getty Images
She kept her hat on (and why not? Hat's are definitely having a moment) and threw on a pair of sunglasses. When Bella turned around, she revealed that her formal-looking vest was actually scintillatingly sexy, thanks to the open back.

Getty Images
Now, the tough question (someone has to ask!):

Getty Images
