Nike's Releasing Fanny Pack Slides​, So Make Room on Your Shoe Rack

Nike’s new shoe is a toast to athleisure spiked with a hint of ‘90s nostalgia. The sporty retailer plans to release “fanny pack slides,” which are spin-offs of the brand’s iconic Nike Benassi JDI slides. As for the actual design, the fanny-pack-meets-slide footwear looks exactly how it sounds.

The shoe starts with your typical cushioned sole, then where a single strap across your foot would typically appear, a zippered pouch is affixed. In theory, you can stuff your keys or loose change into the pockets should you want to go hands free at the pool. Though, if you fill the pouch up, the straps will probably feel like ankle (toe?) weights.

While there is no set release date, we know the collection will come in three different color ways: black, black/pink, and green/blue.

This isn't the first time a brand has attempted to revamp the fanny pack from its dad-image days. Fashion houses such as Chanel, Versace, Marc Jacobs, and Kate Spade debuted more stylish versions dubbed "belt bags" last season much to the delight of the street style crowd.