Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Show Off Their Cowgirl Makeovers for DSquared2

Grab your closest cowskin jacket, leather chaps, and cowboy hat, because Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid enjoyed a dramatic Western makeover for their new DSquared2 campaign.

Revealing their new looks in an Instagram video for the brand, Kendall and Bella can be seen rocking a head-to-toe Western wardrobe, while hanging around in a dimly lit hotel room like it ain’t no thang.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The model BFFs are also possibly single-handedly responsible for the hole in the ozone layer, considering the hairspray that must have been required for that enormous hair. I can only conclude that it is, indeed, full of secrets. (The hair of new heights is the work of hairstylist Sam McKnight, who created the impressive wigs for the shoot, while the full short film was shot by Mert and Marcus.)



Apparently, doing up the buttons on your shirt is officially out: Outlaw Kendall styles dark blue skinny jeans with a bright red leather jacket, while Bella goes lighter with a cream-colored floral shirt, khaki pants, and a new blonde look à la Gigi.

Mert and Marcus

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The whole vibe ties in nicely with the fall/winter 2018 designs DSquared2 showcased at Fashion Week, which included western tops with embroidered yoke details, skintight jeans and cowboy boot-inspired sandals. Yep. That's a thing.

Mert and Marcus