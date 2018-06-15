Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle
Today's Top Stories
1
The Queen Helped Meghan Markle with Royal Protocol
2
Lucy Hale Told Me to Buy This Anti-Aging Toner
3
Let's Talk About Kanye's New Yeezy Campaign
4
5 Easy Ways to Wear Fringe Jeans This Summer
5
This Woman’s Manicure Reportedly Gave Her Cancer

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Show Off Their Cowgirl Makeovers for DSquared2

Yee-haw!

Shutterstock

Grab your closest cowskin jacket, leather chaps, and cowboy hat, because Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid enjoyed a dramatic Western makeover for their new DSquared2 campaign.

Revealing their new looks in an Instagram video for the brand, Kendall and Bella can be seen rocking a head-to-toe Western wardrobe, while hanging around in a dimly lit hotel room like it ain’t no thang.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The model BFFs are also possibly single-handedly responsible for the hole in the ozone layer, considering the hairspray that must have been required for that enormous hair. I can only conclude that it is, indeed, full of secrets. (The hair of new heights is the work of hairstylist Sam McKnight, who created the impressive wigs for the shoot, while the full short film was shot by Mert and Marcus.)

Apparently, doing up the buttons on your shirt is officially out: Outlaw Kendall styles dark blue skinny jeans with a bright red leather jacket, while Bella goes lighter with a cream-colored floral shirt, khaki pants, and a new blonde look à la Gigi.

Mert and Marcus
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The whole vibe ties in nicely with the fall/winter 2018 designs DSquared2 showcased at Fashion Week, which included western tops with embroidered yoke details, skintight jeans and cowboy boot-inspired sandals. Yep. That's a thing.

Mert and Marcus
Mert and Marcus
Read Next
The Style Evolution of Kendall Jenner

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Amal Clooney Is Ready to Party in Her Jumpsuit
15 Summer Must-Have Clothes Under $100
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Royal Wedding 2018 prince harry meghan markle reception car You Can Now Buy Meghan Markle's Reception Dress
This Brand Printed Sexual Assault Stories on Jeans
Meghan Markle Wears Givenchy with the Queen
Jenna Dewan Found the Perfect Summer Dress
Royal Wedding 2018 prince harry meghan markle reception car The Meaning of Meghan Markle's 2nd Wedding Outfit
5 Easy Ways to Wear Fringe Jeans This Summer
Let's Talk About Kanye's New Yeezy Campaign
Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra​​ Wore an Amazing Date-Night Dress