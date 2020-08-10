Katie Holmes Swapped Her Birkenstocks for Your Dad's Other Favorite Shoe

If you've been keeping up with Katie Holmes' street style this summer, you know it's been the season of big pants, tiny tees, and Birkenstocks sandals. We most recently saw her strutting around Soho wearing a , a white t-shirt, and black Birkenstock sandals. But now, she's changed the game: On an afternoon stroll, Holmes was spotted wearing cream denim pants, a black sweater, a chunky chain necklace, '00s-inspired sunnies, a floral face mask (caring about other people's health is always in), and a pair of Acne Studios Bolzter W sneakers, a.k.a. "dad sneakers."

It's the summer of dad-wear, and you can't tell me otherwise! First, we had the sandals I swear I've seen my Dad run up to the corner store in, and now the shoes he definitely wore to my volleyball games at the YMCA.

Holmes is indeed a ~cool mom~ who has tie-dyed clothing with daughter Suri in the past and most recently acknowledged in an interview that she likes to keep her daughter out of the spotlight. In an interview with Us Weekly, her co-star in the new film, The Secret: Dare to Dream, Jerry O'Connell said: "Katie Holmes is really maybe the loveliest [person]. Just a few takeaways I got from working with Katie Holmes – obviously [she's] a great actress, obviously beautiful. But a great mum, a really great mum. Actually, a like, an inspiring parent."

He continued, "Watching the time Katie took with her daughter when we were at work, you know, it was really inspiring. It made me realize, like, I don't stay in contact enough with my children [when at] work, you know?

Aww! Just goes to show Holmes wears both the pants when it comes to raising Suri.

Want to channel your inner dad with a chunky pair of shoes? Shop Holmes' pick and some of our favorites, below.

