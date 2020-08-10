Today's Top Stories
1
The Ride From Hell
2
Fall Sweaters to Snuggle Up In
3
Found: The Absolute Best Brow Gels
4
Cardi and Megan Release 'WAP' Music Video
5
Watch These New True-Crime Docs With the Lights On

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Katie Holmes Swapped Her Birkenstocks for Your Dad's Other Favorite Shoe

From the streets to soccer practice, anyone?

By Bianca Rodriguez

If you've been keeping up with Katie Holmes' street style this summer, you know it's been the season of big pants, tiny tees, and Birkenstocks sandals. We most recently saw her strutting around Soho wearing a Wardrobe.NYC denim midi skirt, a white t-shirt, and black Birkenstock sandals. But now, she's changed the game: On an afternoon stroll, Holmes was spotted wearing cream denim pants, a black sweater, a chunky chain necklace, '00s-inspired sunnies, a floral face mask (caring about other people's health is always in), and a pair of Acne Studios Bolzter W sneakers, a.k.a. "dad sneakers."

katie holmes
BACKGRID

It's the summer of dad-wear, and you can't tell me otherwise! First, we had the sandals I swear I've seen my Dad run up to the corner store in, and now the shoes he definitely wore to my volleyball games at the YMCA.

Holmes is indeed a ~cool mom~ who has tie-dyed clothing with daughter Suri in the past and most recently acknowledged in an interview that she likes to keep her daughter out of the spotlight. In an interview with Us Weekly, her co-star in the new film, The Secret: Dare to Dream, Jerry O'Connell said: "Katie Holmes is really maybe the loveliest [person]. Just a few takeaways I got from working with Katie Holmes – obviously [she's] a great actress, obviously beautiful. But a great mum, a really great mum. Actually, a like, an inspiring parent."

He continued, "Watching the time Katie took with her daughter when we were at work, you know, it was really inspiring. It made me realize, like, I don't stay in contact enough with my children [when at] work, you know?

Aww! Just goes to show Holmes wears both the pants when it comes to raising Suri.

Want to channel your inner dad with a chunky pair of shoes? Shop Holmes' pick and some of our favorites, below.

Bolzter W sneakers
Bolzter W sneakers
Acne Studios farfetch.com
$540.00
SHOP IT
Mesh Sneakers
Mesh Sneakers
H&M hm.com
$39.99
SHOP IT
Vista Lite SE Sneaker
Vista Lite SE Sneaker
NIKE nordstrom.com
$100.00
SHOP IT
SL Andridge leather and suede sneakers
SL Andridge leather and suede sneakers
adidas Originals net-a-porter.com
$100.00
SHOP IT

Related Stories
Katie Holmes Shared a Very Confusing Insta Video
Katie Holmes Talks Quarantining With Suri Cruise
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity Street Style
How to Copy Katie Holmes' Effortless Style
Gird Your Loins: Chris Pine Is an RBG Fan
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
North West's Paris Fashion Week Wardrobe
Dakota Johnson Rocks Gucci Suit in Milan
Rihanna Proves a Hoodie and Silk Dress Work
Kendall's Outfit and Thong Combo Is Peak 2000s
Katie Holmes Wears Two Outfits In One Evening
Katie Holmes Wears a Ruched Off-the-Shoulder Dress
Katie Holmes Looked Like a Smoke Show Last Night
Katie Holmes Wore a Cool Pair of Oxford Shoes