Accessory of the Day: AllSaints Pierced Loafer
Workwear appropriate without the snooze factor.
Piercings a no-no at your place of work? Much like their Fall/Winter Fall 2014/15 collection, AllSaints has your answer to something that is cubicle and street-chic: the sleek pierced loafer. With the torque metalware and kid skin leather, these black loafers are the answer to minimalism with a hint of edge.
AllSaints Pierced Loafer, $308; allsaints.com.
