Actress/singer Ariana Grande is seen upon arrival at Haneda Airport on February 18, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan wearing a black puffer coat and lace tights
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Like Beyoncé or Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande bases her personal aesthetic on the overarching themes of her life. The pop star color-coordinates her wardrobe to match her latest album, acting project, or hair color. Recently, that has meant powder pink and pastels, which play off both her Wicked character and newly-blonde hair.

During a trip to Tokyo, however, the pop star partially abandoned her girly-girl aesthetic, in favor of a normcore staple beloved by all. On Feb. 18, Grande touched down in Japan, following a layover in London for the British Academy Film Awards, earlier this week. She was photographed in her airport best, wearing an ankle-length puffer coat in classic black.

Actress/singer Ariana Grande is seen upon arrival at Haneda Airport on February 18, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan wearing a black puffer coat and lace tights

Ariana Grande touched down in Japan wearing a long puffer coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though the noir outerwear felt off-brand for the actor, Grande still did her part to make the world's most popular coat style feel appropriate for her famously feminine aesthetic. Her outfit underneath wasn't visible, but Grande did pair the outsized sleeping bag coat with some coquette add-ons, including ivory lace tights and bow-topped kitten heels.

The pumps in question were a pricey style from Valentino Garavani, which ring in at a cool $1,050 at retail. Featuring a low, chunky heel and an almond-shaped toe, the cream-colored pumps feel straight out of a '90s sitcom—or a 1995 novel-turned-2025 musical.

Though Grande does keep a bubblegum pink version on rotation, she uncharacteristically loves a long black puffer. Only a few months prior, she was spotted in New York City (home of the sleeping bag coat) wearing a nearly identical version. This time, the oversized outerwear featured an exaggerated collar and a zip-up closure.

Ariana Grande is seen in Midtown on December 03, 2024 in New York City wearing a long puffer coat

Grande wore a similar style in December.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It really just goes to show: no one is immune to the comfy siren call of the classic puffer coat.

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

