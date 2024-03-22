This Week's Best On-Sale Picks Include the Perfect Work Tote and Lots of Spring-Ready Denim

Welcome to this week's roundup of the best sale finds from across the web. As a shopping editor, it's my job to search high and low for the best fashion items that suit your style, needs, and budget. Every week, I come across plenty of sales and deals that are too good to go unnoticed. So, I'm sharing my shopping expertise with you every Friday so you can be a pro shopper, too.

This week marks the official start of spring, so naturally, my eye has been turned to the biggest trends of spring 2024 and seasonal staples. Think: billowy cotton blouses, trendy ballet flats, lightweight sweaters, and so. much. denim. In fact. I found a denim piece that fits nearly every category in your closet, from a fresh jean jacket to a maxi skirt and even a cool retro-inspired jumpsuit. What I'm most excited to reveal, however, is the leather tote bag that ticks all of our boxes when it comes to the best work bags.

AGOLDE 90s Straight-Leg Pinch-Waist Jeans (Were $218) $164 at Saks Fifth Avenue I was shocked to find these AGOLDE jeans on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue, and even more shocked when I saw most of the sizes were still in stock—but likely not for long. These jeans are a simple classic with a high-waisted fit and a vintage-inspired straight-leg silhouette. You'll wear these time and time again, trust us. You can save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes .

Steve Madden Ellison Natural Ballet Flats (Were $80) $50 at Steve Madden You won't be able to get away from ballet flats this spring, so you might as well adopt the trend with an on-sale pair. The contrasting cap toe and bow only add to the overall chicness of this shoe. This pair also comes in black, blue, and brown, which are all on sale, too. You can save even more with one of our Steve Madden promo codes.

Ganni Bib-Collared Cotton Shirt (Was $170) $86 at Farfetch Leave it to Ganni to make the one blouse I could see myself wearing all season long. The bib collar feels quintessentially Scandinavian, which is a fashion crowd I'm always pulling inspiration from. It's the kind of elevated top you can pair with jeans and ballet flats and call it a day. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.

Kate Spade Essential Large Work Tote (Was $398) $299 at Kate Spade Finding the best work bag for your needs is no easy feat, but I think I just found one that'll be a top contender. This roomy leather tote fits up to a 15-inch laptop (in a designated laptop sleeve), an iPad, a notebook, and all of your other workday essentials with ease. It's got plenty of pockets to keep your things organized, plus the flap top gives an extra air of corporate chic. Earn even more savings with one of our Kate Spade promo codes.

Mango Denim Jumpsuit With Zipper (Was $100) $60 at Mango As you'll see from this list, denim is at the top of my spring shopping list. When I came across this jumpsuit for just $60, I immediately started to rethink my budget for the week. It's the kind of thing I'd throw on if I was in a hurry and still wanted to look put-together. This jumpsuit is already 40 percent off, but you can save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.

Boden Cotton Rib Cardigan (Was $85) $55 at Boden All of the cool fashion girls I know are wearing cardigans over T-shirts and tank tops, so naturally, I want to add one to my closet. I'd personally size up for a roomier fit and wear it with just the top button closed over a colorful tank. Add baggy jeans and flats, and you've got a spring outfit that looks straight out of a Pinterest board. You can save even more with one of our Boden promo codes.

rag & bone Avery Denim Skirt (Was $258) $194 at rag & bone Long denim skirts took over street style in spring 2023, and it seems like they are poised to do the same for 2024. For a fresh take on the trend, opt for this off-white shade. It feels especially of the moment, and it's just as versatile as a classic blue version, I promise. Earn even more savings when you use one of our Rag & Bone promo codes.

PUMA Mayze Leather Sneakers (Was $90) $55 at Champs Everyone from Anne Hathaway to Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lopez seems to be sporting chunky sneakers recently, so it's safe to say the style is making a return. With this all-white pair, though, rest assured you can wear them season after season. They're a closet staple that will never go out of style, even in chunkier iterations. Grab this pair for $35 off, then save even more with one of our Champs promo codes.

Good American Good Legs Straight Jeans (Was $99) $74 at Good American Black jeans are an essential no matter the season. They have a more elevated feel than blue jeans, plus they're a chic way to switch it up from your go-to pairs. This Good American style is as classic as it gets, with a high waist and a straight leg design. It has a slightly cropped hem, too, so you can show off a cute pair of shoes. Score even more savings with one of our Good American promo codes.

EB DENIM Max Denim Jacket (Was $325) $163 at The Outnet Maybe you already have a denim jacket in your closet, but I bet it's not as cool as this one. With an oversized fit and zippered front, this jacket from EB DENIM is a fresh take on the closet staple. And since it's spring and tricky weather is a constant, you can never have too many light jackets. You can save even more with one of our The Outnet promo codes.

Vince Shaped-Hem Bias-Cut Midi Slip Skirt (Was $325) $243 at Bergdorf Goodman In my humble opinion, silky slip skirts like this are essential for spring. You can pair it with a t-shirt and sneakers for a casual look or a light sweater and kitten heels for a more formal occasion. This poppy orange shade is a fun pop of color, too, while the curved hemline makes this piece unique. Score even more savings with one of our Bergdorf Goodman promo codes.

