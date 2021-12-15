Sweaters are a fall/winter staple, so adding one (or two) new ones to your collection every season sounds good to me. (Then again, I shop and write about fashion for a living.) If you're searching for a sweater in a new colorway or print, I have recommendations for days. But before we get to the selections, I know you're likely keeping track of your shopping budget for the year. So here's a little secret: You really can find affordable, and adorable, sweaters on Amazon. For less than $50, you can score a cozy knit to wear while you sip your coffee on the weekends or to layer with a turtleneck for your outdoor adventures. We did our best to find tops with an interesting design that still feel wearable—and if you want simplicity, we found some everyday basics to boot. The only thing better than scoring an affordable find is receiving said find in 48 hours via Prime.