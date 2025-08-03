Katie Holmes Borrows Dakota Johnson's $90 Nike Cortez Sneakers for a Lazy Day in the City
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber-approved balletcore sweats completed the cozy outfit.
Katie Holmes is currently filming her new movie, Happy Hours, in New York City opposite her former Dawson's Creek co-star Joshua Jackson. On a rare day off, Holmes was spotted wearing a pair of Nike sneakers beloved by celebrities like Dakota Johnson and Olivia Rodrigo. She paired her chic footwear with balletcore sweats from another celebrity-approved brand, and completed the outfit with a bucket hat.
For a solo outing in the city, Holmes wore a pair of white Nike Women's Cortez Leather Sneakers, which feature a red logo on the side and a blue stripe on the sole. The retro sneakers retail for just $90 and are available to shop in a variety of colors, making Holmes's outfit easy to replicate.
Ensuring her sporty outfit was exceedingly snug, Holmes opted for a gray Alo Yoga Crew Neck Pullover, retailing for $138. The sweatshirt's baggy fit makes it the perfect item to wear on a lazy day, and is available in a huge selection of colors. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have previously shown their love for the Alo Yoga brand.
The Pieces of April star appeared to style her gray Alo Yoga sweatshirt with a pair of the brand's sweatpants in a light shade of teal.
A brown bucket hat and a black handbag finished Holmes's casual outfit. The actress regularly leans into different sneaker trends, and appears to have quite the collection of sporty footwear. She also recently surprised fans with a pair of raspberry red Mary Janes.
Shop Katie Holmes's Nike Cortez Sneakers
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.