Reformation's End-of-Summer Sale Is a Gold Mine of Early Fall Finds

These sweaters, staple denim, elevated basics, and more are set to become the backbone of my new-season wardrobe.

Split image collage of models wearing reformation fall outfits
(Image credit: Reformation)
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

It's not every day that one of my favorite brands goes on sale, so when it does, my day gets drastically better. Enter: Reformation's end-of-summer sale. Right now, the It-girl brand has hundreds of items at up to 30 percent off. If you haven't started to think about fall fashion yet, allow the discounted early cold-weather-ready finds from Reformation to jumpstart your shopping list.

If you haven't started even thinking about fall, the time is now. With the new season quickly approaching, it's time I swap my summer wardrobe for fall with transitional trends and fresh basics. One look at Reformation's sale section, and I knew I was in the right place. From cozy cashmere sweaters in fall's trendiest shades to cool and classic denim styles, the retailer will be my one-stop shop for refreshing my fall wardrobe. The discounts are up to 30 percent off, and the range is worth shopping ASAP.

Ahead, I've rounded up every Reformation sale find I'm desperate to get my hands on before fall arrives. Trust me when I say that this list will have you forgetting all about summer trends. There's no telling when the sale will end, so pick up these deals before they sell out.

TOPICS
Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.