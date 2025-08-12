Reformation's End-of-Summer Sale Is a Gold Mine of Early Fall Finds
These sweaters, staple denim, elevated basics, and more are set to become the backbone of my new-season wardrobe.
It's not every day that one of my favorite brands goes on sale, so when it does, my day gets drastically better. Enter: Reformation's end-of-summer sale. Right now, the It-girl brand has hundreds of items at up to 30 percent off. If you haven't started to think about fall fashion yet, allow the discounted early cold-weather-ready finds from Reformation to jumpstart your shopping list.
If you haven't started even thinking about fall, the time is now. With the new season quickly approaching, it's time I swap my summer wardrobe for fall with transitional trends and fresh basics. One look at Reformation's sale section, and I knew I was in the right place. From cozy cashmere sweaters in fall's trendiest shades to cool and classic denim styles, the retailer will be my one-stop shop for refreshing my fall wardrobe. The discounts are up to 30 percent off, and the range is worth shopping ASAP.
Ahead, I've rounded up every Reformation sale find I'm desperate to get my hands on before fall arrives. Trust me when I say that this list will have you forgetting all about summer trends. There's no telling when the sale will end, so pick up these deals before they sell out.
Imagine how chic this denim skirt would look with knee-high boots.
Prepare to see lace-trim skirts and dresses take over for fall.
This simple, yet polished sweater reminds me of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's style.
Baggy jeans aren't going anywhere for fall, so test out the trend with this on-sale pair.
Think of all of the layered outfits you could make with this V-neck in your rotation.
I'm calling it now: Polos will be one of the biggest sweater trends of fall.
You can easily dress these wide-leg pants up or down—just swap out your shoes.
Let this sweater vest be the backbone of all of your preppy fall outfits.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.