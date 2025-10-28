Ariana Grande Resumes Her Reign as Glinda the Good Witch in Fresh-From-the-Runway Vivienne Westwood
Glinda's back for good.
The time has finally come. After a brief stint away, Glinda the Good Witch has taken her her rightful place as the leader of Munchkin Land. In other words: Ariana Grande has begun her Wicked: For Good press tour.
On Monday, Oct. 27, Grande hard-launched what will undoubtedly be several weeks-worth of themed pink 'fits. While in New York City for a screening of the second Wicked film, Grande channeled her on-screen character once more. She arrived to the fan-packed event wearing a voluminous Barbie pink ball gown, the likes of which haven't been seen since—well, since the Barbie press tour.
The ball gown featured a voluminous fuchsia skirt made of what appears to be Banarasi silk. Its bodice, meanwhile, was made of a dusty rose waffle knit that's rarely utilized in the high-fashion space. The casual fabrication, raw edges, and artsy draping created a juxtaposed pleasant against Grande's intricately-embroidered train.
The number hails from Vivienne Westwood's latest collection, designed by Andreas Kronthaler. After debuting in the label's Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week in Sept. 2024, the gown apparently went straight into Grande's closet. Though it has yet to be released to the masses, the pop star was able to model the runway piece for this momentous occasion.
In the months since Grande's first Wicked tour, the "Thank U, Next" singer has put her method dressing on pause. She pivoted from all-pink to mostly black, wearing noir gowns for the MTV VMAs, CinemaCon, and the Oscars.
With the film scheduled to release Nov. 21, this will surely only be the first of many Glinda-inspired looks to come.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.