A peek inside my workout-wear drawer would reveal one too many pairs of black leggings. Now, non-noir styles are at the top of my holiday wish list. Instead of going full maximalist mode, I'm widening my horizons with not-so-scary neutrals straight out of Jennifer Lopez's closet.

Lopez owns a fair share of black leggings, too, but you wouldn't know it. Unlike me, she balances them out with dark green, burgundy, navy blue, and other neutral-adjacent shades. On December 9, Lopez was photographed outside her L.A. dance studio in any performer's dream matching set. Each workout staple was chocolate brown, beginning with a plunging sports bra and high-rise leggings. A blink-and-you'll-miss-it logo confirmed they're from Alo Yoga—like most of her exercise bottoms are. She prefers the $134 Airlift Leggings, which come in 15 versatile colors.

J.Lo's skintight "Espresso" pants looked so seasonal with a slightly-lighter crewneck in taupe. It was cropped above her bust, making it an airy, dance-friendly essential during her Las Vegas residency rehearsals. Even her oversize sunglasses continued the brown color story.

Jennifer Lopez was spotted in almost all-brown selects outside her dance studio. (Image credit: Backgrid)

I would consider Lopez a sneakerhead, but only for chunky, all-white trainers. Her shoe rack is overflowing with designer renditions, most of which boast Nike, Adidas, Prada, or On tags. This time, however, she pulled her circa-2024 Tree Flyers from Allbirds out of retirement and wore them with nostalgic white socks.

She hasn't worn the stark white sneakers since August 2024, but I immediately recognized their tight-knit sidewalls, sock-like openings, and treaded rubber lug soles. Back in March 2024, when Lopez debuted the Tree Flyers, they'd set you back $160, but now, they're 50 percent off. That's right, you can secure the Maid In Manhattan actor's exact sneakers for $80.

Lopez rarely visits her dance studio without her gym bag in tow, though it's not your average bottomless duffle. The multi-hyphenate is loyal to Dior's D-Journey bag: a "fits-everything" quilted leather tote beloved by Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Jenna Ortega, and more. Lopez's exact $5,300 Large version sold out months ago (thanks to the J.Lo Effect), but slightly smaller models sell for upwards of $4,200.

Allbirds aren't as popular as Lopez's Alo leggings among Hollywood's elite exercisers. The Airlift leggings, on the other hand, have been spotted on Kendall Jenner, Laura Harrier, Hailey Bieber, Margot Robbie, and Bella Hadid. (So, basically every It girl on my 2026 vision board.) Join me in curating a new, Lopez-inspired loungewear collection that'll make me actually want to workout next year.

