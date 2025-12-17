Last December, a Bottega Veneta-clad Rihanna made headlines in CVS's checkout aisle by stashing a rare Louis Vuitton purse in her cart. On December 16, the West Hollywood CVS welcomed RiRi again—except she traded her handbag for the leather bomber jacket trend.

Stylist Jahleel Weaver helped the mom-of-three continue her pre-Christmas tradition in style. Outside CVS, photographers captured her styling a statement red bomber jacket by Celine. The eye-squinting shade of chili pepper red marked a maximalist shift from the rest of her coat rack this season. (So far, neutral furs have been her favorite.) Perhaps Art Basel Miami—and the orange-and-yellow Saint Laurent windbreaker she packed for it—inspired Rihanna to expand her outerwear color palette.

"The coat is the outfit" theory rang true for Rihanna. She paired the Resort 2026 bomber with a white T-shirt tucked into baggy black trousers. The waistband boasted a chainlink belt in yellow gold, also courtesy of Celine's Resort 2026 runway show. It's the second fresh-from-the-runway belt to join Rihanna's rotation this week. (See her cinched Celine trench coat on Dec. 13 for evidence.)

Rihanna returned to CVS in a striking Celine jacket. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Celine creative director Michael Rider debuted kiss-lock clutches, single-strap totes, and bucket bags on the same Resort 2026 runway, Rihanna opted out of a rare handbag entirely. Instead, she limited the statement accessorizing to her python pumps. They're the stiletto version of her beloved Barbara Boots from Amina Muaddi, which she's worn seven times this year.

Not a single Navy member was surprised to see Rihanna's signature necklace stack beneath her leather bomber. To finish, the singer covered her side bangs with a New York Yankees baseball cap. You may recognize the black-and-white hat from her Dec. 2024 CVS run: It was the only RiRi staple to return this time around.

Give it up for RiRi's L.A. cool-girl extras. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See Rihanna's coat on the Celine Resort 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Last December, Rihanna perused the aisles in a matching pinstripe set from Bottega Veneta. Both the thigh-grazing jacket and wide-leg pants were perfectly oversize—you could still see the cowprint atop her Fenty x Puma sneakers. The Rihanna Effect raised the Avanti's price to almost $600 on the resale market. Even so, her monogrammed east-west bag from Louis Vuitton still beats the sneakers at $855 on second-hand sites. While Rihanna's 2025 Celine bomber sold out weeks ago, her circa-2024 CVS jacket is back in stock.

Rihanna first stopped by the WeHo CVS in Dec. 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before the star's 2024 visit, late-night customers hit up CVS in their finest sweatsuits, Ugg slippers, and tattered tote bags. But if anyone can give the pharmacy a dress code, it's Rihanna and her designer-centric errand attire.

Shop Red Bomber Jackets Inspired by Rihanna