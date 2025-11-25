I’m Building My Dream Winter Wardrobe in Aritzia’s Black Friday Sale for Less Than $300
These picks are going to sell out by the weekend.
Aritzia has perfected the art of subtle sophistication through its impeccable tailoring, long-lasting quality, and nuanced, elevated details. That's why I'm here to tell you that this Black Friday, it should be at the very top of your shopping list.
Beginning Tuesday, November 25, shoppers can claim between 20 and 50 percent off select styles (including the cult-favorite Super Puff, FYI) in the brand's annual Black Friday Sale. Now is the perfect time to tap into new workwear essentials, snag a new on-sale coat, try a cashmere sweater or scarf in a trendy hue, test-run the viral Aritzia x Sperry collaboration, or take advantage of practically any other fashionable deal worth shopping. The discounts will continue until Cyber Monday, after which they won't be available for another 365 days.
Not sure where to begin? Well, I—your friendly neighborhood fashion editor—am here to help. Ahead, shop insider-approved picks straight from my own closet—and a few from my wishlist. No thank you necessary.
Shop Aritzia's Black Friday Deals
Dainty triangle scarves are trending, and this one caught my eye.
Cable-knits have an '80s ski resort vibe about them, which I love.
The short-waisted cardigan trend was my favorite one to shop this fall, and Wilfred's Golightly cardigan was a top contender.
Aritzia's Slouch Coat is an office staple, with insiders like Fashion Features Editor Emma Childs wearing hers daily.
Turn every winter coat into a rich-looking fur coat with the addition of this faux shrug.
This cobalt blue sweater caused quite the stir in theMarie Claire office this month—three separate editors now own it (and wear it weekly).
Polo'd knits are so preppy while still keeping their cool factor.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.