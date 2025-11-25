I’m Building My Dream Winter Wardrobe in Aritzia’s Black Friday Sale for Less Than $300

Aritzia has perfected the art of subtle sophistication through its impeccable tailoring, long-lasting quality, and nuanced, elevated details. That's why I'm here to tell you that this Black Friday, it should be at the very top of your shopping list.

Beginning Tuesday, November 25, shoppers can claim between 20 and 50 percent off select styles (including the cult-favorite Super Puff, FYI) in the brand's annual Black Friday Sale. Now is the perfect time to tap into new workwear essentials, snag a new on-sale coat, try a cashmere sweater or scarf in a trendy hue, test-run the viral Aritzia x Sperry collaboration, or take advantage of practically any other fashionable deal worth shopping. The discounts will continue until Cyber Monday, after which they won't be available for another 365 days.

Not sure where to begin? Well, I—your friendly neighborhood fashion editor—am here to help. Ahead, shop insider-approved picks straight from my own closet—and a few from my wishlist. No thank you necessary.

Shop Aritzia's Black Friday Deals