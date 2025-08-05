Rihanna's Rare Puma Collab Sneakers Are Impossible to Miss With a Pastel Maternity Dress
She makes me wish they hadn't sold out.
It's only August 5, but already, a maxi dress with sneakers is my go-to set of the month. My favorite fashion muses, Rihanna included, agree: It's far too hot for pants.
Our approaches differ when it comes to the color wheel, though. So far this month, I've worn an LBD with neutral New Balance 530s twice. Rihanna, meanwhile, counter-offered a neon alternative just hours ago. Pledging loyalty to Puma sneakers once again, she styled a green and silver pair from the label's April 2024 collab with Ottolinger. The $275 Mostro model mirrored the same low-profile silhouette of Speedcats, except with perforated metallic uppers, velcro straps, and neon spikes atop the rubber treads.
As if her statement shoes weren't eye-catching enough, Rihanna's pastel high-neck maxi dress was impossible to miss. First, a skintight butter yellow slip cradled the mom-to-be's baby bump. A transparent bubblegum-pink overlay covered most of the trending shade. The veil's high neckline, however, appeared more opaque alongside candy cane-colored splotches. Much to my dismay, I've been unsuccessful in ID-ing the dress, but I'm not giving up yet.
Here's what I do know: Rihanna has been collecting Puma sneakers since early 2015—right around the start of her ambassadorship. She owns over 20 different models at this point, including every Puma x Ottolinger colorway.
After the Mostros dropped in 2024, the Grammy winner hardly wore any other sneakers. The silver and red style got the most bang for her buck. In June 2024, she paired them with Amiri camouflage cargo pants and a twist on the sports jersey trend. Gucci's monogrammed Ophidia Tote, which retails for $1,820, finished her off-duty 'fit.
Puma's Ottolinger collab has been unavailable for months, but there's hope her her latest look teased a restock. If Rihanna makes it happen, I'll reconsider my neutrals-only outfits.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.