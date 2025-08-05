It's only August 5, but already, a maxi dress with sneakers is my go-to set of the month. My favorite fashion muses, Rihanna included, agree: It's far too hot for pants.

Our approaches differ when it comes to the color wheel, though. So far this month, I've worn an LBD with neutral New Balance 530s twice. Rihanna, meanwhile, counter-offered a neon alternative just hours ago. Pledging loyalty to Puma sneakers once again, she styled a green and silver pair from the label's April 2024 collab with Ottolinger. The $275 Mostro model mirrored the same low-profile silhouette of Speedcats, except with perforated metallic uppers, velcro straps, and neon spikes atop the rubber treads.

Rihanna's maternity reign reached a new peak in Puma x Ottolinger sneakers. (Image credit: Image Direct)

As if her statement shoes weren't eye-catching enough, Rihanna's pastel high-neck maxi dress was impossible to miss. First, a skintight butter yellow slip cradled the mom-to-be's baby bump. A transparent bubblegum-pink overlay covered most of the trending shade. The veil's high neckline, however, appeared more opaque alongside candy cane-colored splotches. Much to my dismay, I've been unsuccessful in ID-ing the dress, but I'm not giving up yet.

Here's what I do know: Rihanna has been collecting Puma sneakers since early 2015—right around the start of her ambassadorship. She owns over 20 different models at this point, including every Puma x Ottolinger colorway.

After the Mostros dropped in 2024, the Grammy winner hardly wore any other sneakers. The silver and red style got the most bang for her buck. In June 2024, she paired them with Amiri camouflage cargo pants and a twist on the sports jersey trend. Gucci's monogrammed Ophidia Tote, which retails for $1,820, finished her off-duty 'fit.

In June 2024, RiRi was a walking ad for the Puma x Ottolinger collab. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Puma's Ottolinger collab has been unavailable for months, but there's hope her her latest look teased a restock. If Rihanna makes it happen, I'll reconsider my neutrals-only outfits.

