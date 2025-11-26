The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Street Style Trends Racing Straight Into My Wardrobe

I expected a high-octane fashion experience when I secured my spot at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix through Marriott Bonvoy. The famed international racing circuit hit record viewership this year—fueled as much by the breakneck challenges for the pole position on the track as the distinctive styles of the drivers and their fans.

Luxury fashion is everywhere you look on any of the 24 Grand Prix circuits. Louis Vuitton and Tag Heuer are major sponsors. Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Charles Leclerc's paddock outfits have inspired collaborations between racing teams and the likes of Puma, Adidas, and Abercrombie & Fitch. Ferrari shows a runway collection at Milan Fashion Week each season. The rise of F1 Academy, the women's league that just wrapped its third year, has brought a tidal wave of fashion and beauty tie-ins from Tommy Hilfiger, Charlotte Tilbury, and more—plus emerging paddock style icons like Chloe Chambers and Alba Hurup Larsen.

Still, I was overwhelmed—in a good way—by the over-the-top glamour at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Over a 48-hour sprint in Sin City with Marriott Bonvoy, I got access to rival the Drive to Survive documentary crew's: touring the Mercedes team garage; sitting on Turn 4 in the exclusive Las Vegas Club; hearing driver George Russell break down his race-day strategy before he'd go on to clinch a third-place trophy. Most appealing to my fashion editor heart, this VIP weekend gave me an up-close look at the best-dressed celebrities who also scored tickets.

Clockwise from left: Visiting the Mercedes garage; entering the Mercedes Las Vegas Club; an exclusive visit from Formula 1 driver George Russell; the Mercedes Las Vegas Club courtyard. (Image credit: Halie LeSavage)

In the stands at the Mercedes Las Vegas Club and outside the ten teams' garages, I took careful notes on the street style trends stars like Beyoncé, Kendall Jenner, and Cynthia Erivo started on race day. (And, I paid even more attention to the anonymous cool-girls' sweaters and winter coats populating the private ski lodge bar.) Some guests tapped their stylists for a vintage racing jacket; others channeled the energy of a wild ride to the finish line with leather-on-leather sets and checkered bags mimicking the racetrack's flag. Designer bags perched on every arm I walked by—and don't even get me started on the diamonds frosting Formula 1 WAGs' looks.

An all-access pass of your own isn't required to bring Formula 1 fashion home. (Though if you want insider access at future race, get registered to start racking up Marriott Bonvoy points to put toward an experience like mine.) Ahead, check out the four Las Vegas Grand Prix street style trends racing to the front of my winter wardrobe after last weekend's race.

All Leather Everything

Alexandra Saint Mleux, Kendall Jenner and Rebecca Donaldson brought sleek leather-on-leather to the Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When I swiped my VIP pass to enter the Las Vegas Grand Prix paddock, I clocked leather as far as my eyes could see. Zip-up jackets with contrasting racing stripes; ultra-mini skirts and flare pants; knee-high boots with ultra high heels: Guests instinctively knew this way the material that instantly channels taking the pole position on the track. I packed an oversize aviator jacket for blending in at the Las Vegas Club. Next time, I'll try a full-on set in the style of Kendall Jenner or Alexandra Saint Mleux.

WAG-Worthy Oversize Coats

Hannah St. John, Alexandra Saint Mleux, Rebecca Donaldson, and Lily Muni He brought their best statement coats to the Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's the thing about a desert destination: days are warm even at the start of winter, but nights get chilly. Looking around at the WAGs of Formula 1, I wish I'd packed more than one outerwear option for the evening circuit. Hannah St. John cozied up in a longline leopard print coat, while Alexandra Saint Mleux and Rebecca Donaldson made a strong case for neutrals in oversize camel and black coats. Lily Muni He even layered her navy coat with a rising accessory trend—the twee triangle knit scarf—and a chic Chanel bag. Whether printed or neutral, the exaggerated proportions on these coats bring the main character energy.

Done-Up Denim

Naomi Campbell and Kendall Jenner dressing up their indigo jeans at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Image credit: Getty Images; Sophie Sahara)

Baggy jeans remain the dominant denim trend of the year—even at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix. But as stars like Naomi Campbell and Kendall Jenner got ready for the watch party circuit, they elevated their relaxed straight-leg pairs with indigo rinses and touches of leather. I took note of the dressy dark wash and ankle boot-friendly hemlines to re-build my own winter wardrobe back home.

Little Black Bags

Isabella Bernardini, Beyoncé, and Alexandra Saint Mleux in the Formula 1 paddock. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Formula 1 WAGs and spectators have their pick of winter 2026 bag trends—and I spotted plenty of rare Prada, Chanel, and Goyard finds around the paddock. But by and large, the best-dressed women in the VIP grandstands were carrying ladylike, top-handle leather bags. A quilted Chanel minaudière elevated Isabella Bernardini's red funnel-neck coat; an east-west bag gave Alexandra Saint Mleux's trendy all-black cape and capri pants a timeless element. Similar styles are just as versatile away from the Formula 1 circuit.