Chase Sui Wonders has never met a bob hairstyle that she didn't like. On July 28, the actress was photographed in New York City as she continued to promote her new movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer. Given her newly minted moniker as the Gen-Z scream queen, you may think that Wonder’s aesthetic may be a bit more grungy, á la Jenna Ortega for her Wednesday press run. In Wonders’s case, this couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, she’s long been a proponent of the sleekest, simplest hairstyle of the year: a bob.

For this most recent engagement, Wonders’s hair was cut short enough to graze her jawline, but that didn’t stop her from getting intricate with her styling techniques. To start, the ends of her hair were curled toward her face, giving the short haircut a ton of volume. Then, she added an asymmetrical side part, creating a face-framing faux-bang on the right side of her face. No accessories were used to keep her hair in place, allowing her silver earrings to offer a fun pop of color and texture against her brunette hair and all-black outfit.

Chase Sui Wonders attends Miu Miu Tales & Tellers at Terminal Warehouse on May 09, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Summer 2025 will go down in history as the season of the bob as Wonders is only the latest on a long list of celebrities to wear the trendy short hairstyle. Others include Olivia Palermo, Charlize Theron, and even Pamela Anderson, and each aforementioned star has put their own twist on the short haircut. Whether you have curls, waves, or simply want to try something new, like the wet hairstyle trend seen on people like Kim Kardashian and Florence Pugh, a bob can help you to achieve all these looks and more.

Expect to see a lot more of Wonders on TV screens everywhere in the next few weeks. If she already has you primed for your own bob transformation, keep reading for the products you’ll need to achieve a similar look post-transformation.

