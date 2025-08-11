Forget unlikely celebrity couples—budding fashion-girl friendships are the developments making my heart melt. On August 11, Dakota Johnson secured a spot in Kendall Jenner's latest Instagram dump and all but confirmed their new connection.

These two run in the same The Row-loving circles, but they've never been publicly photographed together—not even at the Met Gala. As far as I know, their first interaction happened on June 30 aboard the Ritz-Carlton's Luminara yacht. While the star-studded ship sailed through Italy, the two posed for pics together.Two months later, Jenner finally shared them on IG.

On a deck overlooking the ocean, the supermodel posed in a vintage Hervé Léger midi dress, circa Spring 1997. The boat-neck number's black-and-white stripes weren't quite zebra print, but a curved optical illusion instead. In the accessory department, she tapped into the coin purse trend, co-signed by Taylor Swift and Priyanka Chopra.

Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson held hands aboard the Ritz-Carlton yacht. (Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Days before embarking on her Ibiza excursion, Dakota Johnson contrasted Jenner's '90s maximalism in a boho-chic sundress. The sleeveless style was practically made to be worn on a boat, as the skirt's asymmetrical layers flowed in the breeze. The bodice, on the other hand, featured a fitted plunging neckline, plus a criss-cross tie around her empire waist. The Materialists actor paired it with The Row's Knot Leather Mules—the same $1,190 pumps she wore the night before.

In Zoey Deutch's post-yacht photo dump, Johnson was spotted once again, this time in the popular Pucci print. Though the photo was blurry, she was impossible to miss in a pink-and-black Emilio Pucci silk slip dress. It looked so sleek alongside her newest The Row slides.

On the same boat, Dakota posed again in Emilio Pucci, summer 2025's It print. (Image credit: @zoeydeutch)

Leave it to an exclusive, celebrities-only yacht to bring my favorite fashion muses together. Naomi Campbell, Sofia Vergara, Martha Stewart, Kate Hudson, Nina Dobrev, and more were also on the ship, so maybe the voyage started another stylish friendship or two.

