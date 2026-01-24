Bella Hadid Updates the Exposed Thong Trend for 2026 in a Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Cut-Out Dress
A lacy masquerade mask was the only accessory she needed.
January has been an extremely busy month for Bella Hadid. After launching Ryan Murphy's new horror series, The Beauty—in which she stars alongside Ashton Kutcher—the model proved that the capri pants trend works all year round. Having shown her allegiance to Salomon hiking sneakers earlier this week, Hadid ditched her casual outfits in favor of a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress.
In a new Instagram post, Hadid could be seen playing cards with a group of friends, while wearing the revealing gown. Evidence that the exposed thong trend truly never left, Hadid's Jean Paul Gaultier dress from 2001 features a cut-out section revealing the model's underwear. The sleek dress is currently on some resale sites, although following Hadid's endorsement, it's unlikely to be available for very long.
As a known lover of the Y2K aesthetic, it's clear that the Ôrəbella founder is pretty attached to the exposed thong trend and is bringing it into 2026 with her.
The model and actress completed her outfit with some gold cuff bracelets and a black lace masquerade mask. And in terms of the controversial exposed thong trend, it's seemingly not going anywhere—according to Hadid, that is.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Bella Hadid
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.