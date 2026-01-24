January has been an extremely busy month for Bella Hadid. After launching Ryan Murphy's new horror series, The Beauty—in which she stars alongside Ashton Kutcher—the model proved that the capri pants trend works all year round. Having shown her allegiance to Salomon hiking sneakers earlier this week, Hadid ditched her casual outfits in favor of a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress.

In a new Instagram post, Hadid could be seen playing cards with a group of friends, while wearing the revealing gown. Evidence that the exposed thong trend truly never left, Hadid's Jean Paul Gaultier dress from 2001 features a cut-out section revealing the model's underwear. The sleek dress is currently on some resale sites, although following Hadid's endorsement, it's unlikely to be available for very long.

As a known lover of the Y2K aesthetic, it's clear that the Ôrəbella founder is pretty attached to the exposed thong trend and is bringing it into 2026 with her.

Bella Hadid wearing a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Bella Hadid's vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress makes a case for the exposed thong trend. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

The model and actress completed her outfit with some gold cuff bracelets and a black lace masquerade mask. And in terms of the controversial exposed thong trend, it's seemingly not going anywhere—according to Hadid, that is.

